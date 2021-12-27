Sofie Kristensen wanted to embark on a yearlong exchange program to the United States because of the influence of American culture: she wanted to experience it for herself and see how other people live outside of Denmark.
Sofie, who turned 16 in October, arrived in Montrose and has been attending school in Olathe since the start of the school year. She is enjoying being the oldest sibling in the house for the first time.
“I went from being the baby of the family to being the big sister,” Sofie said. She has two older sisters at home but has two younger host siblings with her family here, ages 10 and 11.
“In the beginning, I was like, ‘Whew, that’s a lot of work, there’s so many things you have to take care of!’ But I really like it,” Sofie said.
She’s very happy with her host family and where she ended up on the Western Slope — “I couldn’t have ended up in a better place,” she said.
“They will always be family to me,” Sofie said. “I really think that’s a gift: that you get invited into another family and they take such good care of you like if I were their own kid. They’re almost adopting me into their family. That’s something that I really appreciate.”
Sofie is having a great time attending Olathe High School, where she said she has been welcomed with open arms.
“Olathe is a really small school — it’s a little community so it’s really easy being new,” Sofie said. “Everyone took such good care of me: they guide me around.”
She especially appreciates the diverse environment at Olathe High School, where approximately half of the students are Hispanic.
“It’s so different from where I’m coming from, so I’m soaking all that in and seeing how other people live — I think it’s really making me a better person to see different cultures,” Sofie said.
Living on the Western Slope is showing Sofie more of what the United States is, since the European conception of the country is skewed to focus on the East Coast and the West Coast.
“We see New York, Florida, Washington, D.C., and California, that’s pretty much what we see … It’s just crazy how it’s one country, because there’s so much diversity,” Sofie said.
In addition to appreciating the diversity of her community within the context of the rest of the country, Sofie has been enjoying the bountiful nature with scant settlement, especially compared to where she’s from. Denmark and Colorado have similar populations, but Colorado is seven times bigger by area.
“Even though I live in the capital, I can probably drive for 30 minutes, and then I will be out of land. So people are never far away from big cities,” Sofie said.
One of her biggest surprises since moving here is how much people need to drive. In her hometown, she used to take the train to school every day and whenever she needed to go around town.
“Depending on someone to drive me was kind of uncomfortable for me because I’m so used to being independent,” Sofie said, but she’s adjusted to that now. Although she’s of driving age already, she can’t drive because of the rules with her exchange program — besides, in Denmark, the minimum driving age is 18.
Another part of American life that surprised Sofie was the size of American food options: “if you order a small here, that would be a large in Denmark.”
But something that didn’t catch her by surprise? Gun culture.
“It was a subject in school — in English class for three months, we just learned about the gun culture. I mean, it’s pretty much like I expected it to be,” Sofie said.
Sofie has been learning English in school since second grade but being immersed in an all-English environment was exhausting at first. But after a few months, speaking and thinking in English comes automatically to her.
“Even though I was used to hearing English and was used to talking in it back home, sometimes my brain was overworking and taking in all the information was impossible … But now I’m at a point where I don’t need to translate into Danish anymore,” Sofie said.
During the Christmas season, Sofie exchanged traditions with her host family. She taught her family about the tabletop advent wreath, where candles are lit on the four Sundays prior to Christmas and presents are given. She learned about Elf on the Shelf and watched iconic American Christmas movies with them.
And, of course, there was lots of cookie baking: Sofie made lots of gingerbread with her host siblings and also shared some Danish specialties.
Sofie is appreciating the lessons that she is learning on her exchange so far, which has made her ponder about her life in unexpected ways.
“I think that I think that by being away from home, you really put your whole life in another perspective: the way that you look at yourself, and you look at your old life, and it’s really different,” Sofie said.
“I was almost (complaining) about putting my plate in the dishwasher, and now I have friends to wake up at 5 a.m. to feed animals, and they don’t say anything, because that’s just their job. You don’t really recognize where you come from before you have tried something else.”