Public-access channels fearing funding cuts received a temporary reprieve as the Federal Communication Commission exempted the channels while approving new rules that limit how much cities can charge cable TV providers in franchise fees.
The PEG channels — short for public, educational and governmental access — are often one of the few local sources televising city council meetings, particularly in rural areas where broadband is unavailable.
But the FCC was clear that cities must include “in-kind” contributions as part of the up-to-5% cable franchise fee. Local governments charge the fee to cable TV providers in exchange for the right-of-way access to install or repair cable lines in the streets. The FCC, which posted the order on Friday, said it would later revisit whether PEG channels should also be considered as part of the 5% cap.
“We dodged a bullet on the PEG channels, but the fight isn’t going away,” said Ken Fellman, legal counsel for the Colorado Communications and Utility Alliance, which represents about 60 local governments. “One way or another, the order is a financial hit on communities with PEG programming.”
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
