From funding to Congress, the Census counts

When it comes to the U.S. Census, the stakes are higher than people might realize.
No, you won’t go to jail for failing to fill out the Census questionnaire, or be fined, or otherwise punished. But the Census data collected every 10 years is used to determine how many congressional representatives a state has and to redraw congressional and state legislative districts to account for population shifts.
It also determines the distribution of federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and communities, which is more than $675 billion. Failing to return a completed Census form ultimately harms local communities that receive a share of such funding for critical infrastructure, schools, roads and more, said Brian Meinhart of the U.S. Census Bureau during a Thursday presentation.
Also, although Census data specific to individuals is confidential, it provides important demographic information; 72 years after the Census is taken, data are released to the National Archives, forming an important basis for genealogical research.
“There are a lot of important reasons to do the Census,” Meinhart said Thursday, as part of a League of Women Voters presentation that included members of Montrose County’s Complete Count Committee. They are working to increase awareness of, and response to the Census. The first opportunity to respond will be March 12 — online.
Between March 12 and 20, people will receive by mail an invitation to respond, with an online code. If they lose the code, they can use their addresses. People can also respond by phone or mail.
People will not necessarily receive an actual questionnaire in the mail, but there are some areas that will, owing to poor internet connectivity, extreme rural nature and other factors. Such recipients will also receive information about how to respond online or by phone, if they prefer those methods.
Invitations to respond will not be sent to post office boxes; a P.O. box does not necessarily correspond to its owner’s physical location, which the Census must count.
“For the first time ever, you can do the Census online. We’re actually really hoping to push people to that,” Meinhart said.
For one, it is less of an expense to taxpayers because it reduces the printing and postage costs of conducting a Census.
“We’re also going to be able to get real-time response rates back. We’re going to see which areas of the country are responding and which aren’t and then we’ll be able to shift our outreach strategies accordingly and make those a lot more effective,” he said.
Katie Yergensen, a member of the Montrose County Complete Count Committee, reiterated the Census data is necessary for congressional reapportionment. The number of House seats is set at 435, with states losing or gaining representation based on population ebbs and flows. Colorado is projected to gain a seat.
“This is one of the biggest reasons why this is incredibly important for our community and our state,” Yergensen said.
At a more local level, it affects the distribution of federal funds — Colorado’s share of funding equates to about $2,300 per person.
For the month of January in Montrose County, 2,300 households were on a food assistance program; 214 were on adult financial assistance programs; 78 households received Temporary Aid for Needy Families, and 5,700 people were receiving some form of medical assistance benefits. About 1,200 households were receiving help with heating bills.
“Those programs are incredibly important. That’s a lot of community members,” Yergensen said.
The Census is mandatory and responses must be complete. The Census asks for the sex, age, race, ethnicity of everyone in a home, as well as their relationship and whether the home is owned or rented.
The information is used to guard against unfairly apportioning a congressional district to benefit one political party or the other (gerrymandering).
Because it is possible to discriminate against certain groups when legislative redistricting is done, race and ethnicity questions are asked, Meinhart said.
“Not only do we count the people, but … if people are trying to clump together or disperse Race X, there’s no way to enforce against against that, unless we know where those particular folks are located.”
The Census does not ask for Social Security numbers, bank account or credit card information, charge a fee or ask anything on behalf of a political party.
“People will impersonate the Census Bureau. … It does not cost to take the Census. We will never ask for money. We will never threaten people,” Meinhart said. “The Census is a nonpartisan process.”
Individual responses are confidential and, by law, cannot be shared. Only compiled statistics, that have no information that can be tied to a specific individual, are released.
The Montrose County Complete Count Committee is working to overcome barriers to a full count. It received a grant to conduct outreach, particularly in hard-to-count areas of communities.
“We wanted to be part of the Complete County Committee, because we know how challenging it is to everyone in the community, but particularly, the immigrant community,” said committee member Karen Sherman-Perez, of the Hispanic Affairs Project.
Montrose Regional Library Director Paul Paladino also is on the count committee. The library will have terminals available for people to participate in the Census online, and these will display reminders about the Census. The library is also making available some mobile units for the Census and training its staff members as to the degree to which they can assist.
Census info
• The U.S. Census is a complete count of everyone in the United States, citizen or otherwise, as mandated by the Constitution.
• Dates of note:
Between March 12 and 20, people receive a mailed invitation to respond online.
Reminder letters are sent March 15 - 24, to be followed with a reminder postcard for those who don’t respond. Between April 8 - 16, a reminder letter and paper questionnaire will come, with final reminder postcards April 20-27 before in-person followup visits begin.
Between March 30 - April 1, Census workers will count homeless individuals. April 1 is Census Day, by which every home will have received an invitation to participate.
From May - July, Census takers will begin visiting homes that have not responded.
The last day to respond to the Census is July 31.
In December, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the president and Congress.
• How to ID a legitimate Census worker:
Census workers will have an ID badge with their names and the Department of Commerce seal and a number that can be called for verification. They also carry a Census Bureau tote bag and laptop.
For more information, including job opportunities, visit 2020census.gov.
