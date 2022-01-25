The Montrose County School Board officially put the stamp of approval on new mascots for Montrose High School and Centennial Middle School at a special session convened on Tuesday evening with a unanimous vote.
Once this school year is finished, the MHS mascot will be the Red Hawks and Centennial’s will be the Bears.
After a bill banning Native American mascots was signed into law this summer, principals and MCSD officials have been working on changing the Indians mascot at MHS and the Braves mascot at Centennial.
Early in the fall, both principals inventoried the mascot-related insignia that needed to be changed and devised initial cost estimates: approximately $300 thousand for Centennial and $600 thousand for the high school.
Although the bill included a provision that districts could apply for competitive BEST grants to offset some of the costs, mascot-related projects would not be high on the priority list. The district is planning on paying for all of the changes.
The principals came up with the initial estimates under the assumption that outside funding would be available, so the burden to the district’s coffers will likely be lower than they first thought.
To select replacement mascots, MCSD and the principals organized sub-committees for each of the schools. All of the seven teachers, parents and sole student who applied for the Centennial committee were selected, but only half of the approximately 30 applicants for the MHS committee were accepted.
At the first joint meeting of both committees, the group brainstormed what both new mascots should represent and defined three key goals: the mascot should have ties to the Western Slope, embody virtuous character traits and be “cool.” They also wanted to avoid selecting a human-related mascot.
Committee members then spoke with their connections to devise potential replacements, which they discussed at their next meetings.
After the Montrose High School mascot sub-committee narrowed down the new mascot choice to f…
The MHS committee defined a shortlist of four at their first independent meeting in December — mountain lions, storm, raptors and bulls — but Principal Jim Barnhill decided to glean more feedback from students and staff after they returned from holiday vacation.
Student input added three additional mascots to the shortlist: mavericks, red hawks and mustangs. Polls of student leaders and MHS staff had red hawks and mavericks as the top two contenders. Subcommittee members voted on their top two options via email after a follow-up meeting last week.
All but one committee member voted for the red hawks as their top choice.
Since the new mascot is a bird, the school is planning on retaining the logo of an M with a feather.
Cheyenne Mountain High School near Colorado Springs changed their mascot from the Indians to the Red-Tailed Hawks in spring 2021, months before the law banning indigenous mascots was passed. Two feathers on the side of the former Indians logo are also featured in Cheyenne Mountain's new iconography.
The Centennial committee followed a similar trajectory, but Principal Joe Simo told the group at the beginning that the new mascot should probably start with a B. The gym floor was refinished within the past few years with a large B emblazoned at the center of the court, so if the new mascot started with the same letter, the financial burden on the district could be reduced.
The group discussed nearly two dozen potential contenders, but the bears came out on top throughout multiple rounds of the subcommittee voting on their favorite. Badgers and bobcats were the runners-up.
Now that the mascot choices have been finalized, Barnhill said that he is working with a company that will help with designing and trademarking the new mascot. As soon as that is finalized, new uniforms and decor will be ordered.
“Change is difficult but we have to do it,” Barnhill said. “We’re up to the task and we’re going to kill it.”
Joe Simo, Centennial principal, defined four main categories of work that will need to change: facilities, office materials, school spirit materials and athletics, which will comprise the vast majority of the work.
Bears, badgers and bobcats — the Centennial Middle School mascot sub-committee met Wednesday…
Meanwhile, the district is awaiting a decision from the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs on whether the Thunderbird mascot at Johnson Elementary School will also need to be changed to comply with the law.
The CCIA is an organization within the lieutenant governor’s office that was tasked with implementing the law.
Matt Jenkins, public information officer, as well as Jacob Price, Johnson’s school psychologist and Pawnee tribe member who has advocated for changes to Native American mascots in the past, presented to the CCIA at a special session earlier this month. Jenkins and Price confirmed to the committee that the district is going through with changes to the MHS and Centennial mascots, but argued that Johnson should be allowed to keep the Thunderbird mascot because it is not a depiction of a human being.
MCSD argued to the CO Commission of Indian Affairs that the Thunderbird mascot is OK, but decision not expected until March
Nearly three months after a surprising letter from state officials said that Johnson Element…
Also, within the past few months since the district received the letter, depictions of the mascot have softened from a design with potential tribal connotations to a cartoon-esque bird, Price told the CCIA.
The CCIA will vote in March on whether or not Johnson can retain the Thunderbird mascot. If not, the district is fully prepared to execute a mascot swap in time for the June 1 deadline, Jenkins has previously told the Daily Press.
At least two other schools in Colorado, Sangre de Cristo High School in the San Luis Valley and Hinkley High School in Aurora, also have a Thunderbird mascot, but are not on the state’s list of non-compliant schools. The Thunderbird is the only mascot on the list that is not a depiction of a human being.