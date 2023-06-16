Daria "Dasha" Burdiug tries out a bike from Jesus Bikes on Thursday, at her new home in Montrose. Dasha came from Ukraine with her mother, Larysa, fleeing the war. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Larysa Burdiug discusses bicycling with her host, Yvonne Green, Thursday, after receiving a reconditioned bike from Jesus Bikes. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Larysa and Dasha Burdiug enjoy their new bikes as Sandy Renfrow, Yvonne Green, Tom Cheney and Jim Renfrow watch. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Thirteen-year-old Daria “Dasha” Burdiug slung herself easily astride her new bike, pedaled, and circled back down the street, a smile on her face. Nearby, her mother Larysa laughed a little as she attempted to balance on her own new bike, while her host Yvonne Green told her the seat needed to be lowered.
So many things were typical about this Thursday afternoon, from the Montrose subdivision where they tried out the bikes; to the way Dasha later reached over to help her mother expand a photo on her cell phone; to what that photo showed, which was the two and their husband and father, Vladimir.
It was typical — except that Vladimir is thousands of miles away in Ukraine. Larysa and Dahsa are recently arrived refugees, receiving support through the local Friends of Ukraine. Their bikes were donated and reconditioned by Jesus Bikes, through Montrose Jail Ministries, and dropped by their new home at Green’s house — just one of many ways the community is helping the mother-daughter duo.
“There are very nice people here and I am pleased to see how they met us,” Larysa said, shortly after representatives of Jesus Bikes delivered the new rides to her and her daughter.
Tom Cheney, one of the core members of the local Friends of Ukraine, came along, giving Larysa and Dasha new helmets and helping them properly fit them. Green and Jesus Bikes’ Matthew Viehweger checked and adjusted the bikes for the two’s height.
The scene was a far cry from what the Burdiugs left when they departed Kherson, first for Poland, then Chicago, through the Biden-established Uniting for Ukraine program. The program matches rigorously vetted refugees with U.S. sponsors and streamlines the process for Ukrainians who are fleeing the war to come to the U.S.
Larysa, an economist by profession, who worked in an oncology hospital, had to leave her work in Ukraine when the war broke out. Everything, she said was closed, from shops and hospitals to schools.
“I didn’t know what to do. My child had to go to school in August. We had nowhere to go. Not one market was open. We had nothing to eat,” she shared.
She also worried about threats children would be taken away by force, and told of “constant alarm” because of bombing.
“I got scared and took the child, took the suitcases and drove off into the unknown. My father, mother and husband are left in Kherson now,” she said.
“For a long time, we thought about leaving, not leaving. We wanted to return home, but when the city was flooded, we simply had nowhere to return.”
The Kakhovka Dam was destroyed June 6, leading to flooding and an ongoing humanitarian crisis.
“For us, this was also stress. I don’t know English, but we were in desperation. We decided on such serious action,” Larysa said. “It’s hard for me to talk (in English) but I hope to learn.”
Larysa spoke to the Daily Press through the Google Translate app on her phone. Technology is also helping her and Dasha keep in touch with their family in Ukraine — they use What’sApp.
The Burdiugs will stay about six months or longer with Green, because they are learning English. They will have ongoing needs for food, clothing and other items; Cheney said contributions may be made to Friends of Ukraine, through the First Presbyterian Church in Montrose, 1840 Niagara Road.
Friends of Ukraine will also treat Larysa and Dasha at a potluck picnic Saturday. “It’s to welcome them and show them our beautiful town, river and everything else,” said Michelle Prentice-Leslie, a co-founder of Friends of Ukraine.
Friends of Ukraine was formed to provide immediate support for Ukrainian refugees in Montrose. Prentice-Leslie is the official sponsor and said she relies on her circle of 16, who help her do the heavy lifting of paperwork, permits, school registration — everything people might do for their own family.
“The team is working on those aspects very actively,” Prentice-Leslie said.
Larysa and Dasha have faced much and have much more to face in a brand-new country. Thursday, though, Dasha pedaled easily down Green’s street — now her own — living in the moment: a bike and a smile.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
