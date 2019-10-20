Little Bighorn is far removed from the killing fields of former Yugoslavia, Rwanda and El Salvador, both in terms of time and distance. But, techniques archaeologists and anthropologists employed at the historic battlefield also proved applicable in examining mass murders during 1980s-90s conflicts.
Melissa Connor, Ph.D., ran the excavations at the Little Bighorn site in the 1980s and the mapping techniques there. She shared this week how the techniques were later applied in the pursuit of international justice.
“We were able to plot every artifact using laser transit,” she said, of the work at Little Bighorn. “Today, that’s pretty standard technology and a lot of police forces use it. Rather than mapping everything in grid squares, we were able to plot coordinates exactly.”
The late Clyde Snow, Ph.D., was the expert who realized it was possible to apply the forensic techniques used to investigate historic battlefields to 20th Century conflicts.
The laser transit mapping, with a cleaning technique Connor’s husband Douglas D. Scott developed for corroded cartridges, was in the late 20th century applied to sites in the former Yugoslavia, Rwanda and El Salvador, among others.
Connor, a professor at Colorado Mesa University, is a forensic anthropologist and directs the Forensic Investigation Research Station, or “body farm,” near Grand Junction. She has also worked with Physicians for Human Rights in conflict-ridden areas, including by assisting in the exhumation of 200 people at Ovcara in 1996, former Yugoslavia, and assisting on sites in Rwanda that same year. The evidence she helped gather informed the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal’s investigations.
Connor on Wednesday discussed her work there, along with similar work in El Salvador, before an audience at CMU-Montrose.
The evidence gathered from excavating mass graves and massacre sites helps survivors know what became of loved ones and also offers a powerful counter to those who deny mass killings took place, she said. (Not all such killings meet the definition of genocide, although they are crimes against humanity under the Geneva Convention.)
Wednesday, a photograph Connor showed spoke to that: A tiny, decaying shirt worn by a child — with bullet holes.
“We’re doing the good stuff. … You know what’s important to the families, the country, that you document what happen,” Connor elaborated Thursday.
Archaeology of distant times is important but this type of work, she said, “has an immediate effect on people’s lives.”
At Ovcara, the forensic evidence matched the account of a witness who had escaped the massacre by Serbs of Croat hospital patients. (Another site, Packra Poljani, where people were exhumed in 1993, was the grave of Serbs killed by Croats during the conflicts; “There are no white hats,” Connor said.)
An Ovcara witness who escaped the slaughter said the patients had been taken to a warehouse, then trucked to another location, where they were killed in about groups of 25.
By mapping cartridge casings, Connor and other forensic specialists found them in layers, proving what the witness said was true. The team also could tell by remnants of hospital gowns and medical implements that the victims had been hospital patients.
“We found exactly 200 bodies,” Connor said. That left 10 victims unaccounted for, however.
The techniques were similar to what was used at Little Bighorn. Scott’s cartridge-cleaning technique allowed heavily corroded bullets to be cleaned enough for a forensic firearms analysis that allowed researchers to match casings and follow a given weapon around a mile-square battlefield.
“Sometimes, you could see the weapon move from solider position to soldier position. Assuming the same person was carrying it, you were watching the same person,” Connor said.
Occasionally, the firearm was seen to shift from a soldier position to a Native American position, indicating the weapon had been seized and turned against Gen. George Armstrong Custer’s army.
This level of detailed, individual weapon analysis allowed researchers to get a more detailed view of what happened, said Connor.
The same cleaning and mapping techniques also showed what happened at El Mozote, El Salvador, where Connor assisted in 1992 as part of a mission for the United Nation Truth Commission.
According to published reports in The Guardian and other publications, more than 800 civilians were killed at El Mozote in 1981, when the Atlacatl Battalion trapped men, women and children inside a church and nearby homes and shot them.
The firearms identification analysis Connor and other performed more than a decade later showed multiple weapons had been used inside the church, she said.
The cleaning method was vital to the firearms analysis that provided the number of weapons represented.
“Most forensic firearms analysts collect the cartridges in a relatively brief amount of time. It’s not often years and years in the soil before they are able to look at them,” Connor said.
In Rwanda, Connor investigated the aftermath of violence between the Tutsi and Hutu ethnic groups. She assisted in exhuming more than 500 victims at the Kibuye Catholic Church and more than 20 victims at the Amgar Garage site in Kigali.
Just walking into the church revealed shrapnel holes, damage from grenades and smoke damage; the team used the deconsecrated church as a makeshift morgue for the bodies removed from five mass graves.
Some of the burials were revealed by a man who had dug a grave for bodies he’d found lying in the streets, and after his daughter asked him why so many people were “sleeping.”
More female than male victims were found and 47 percent of those in the graves were children, Connor said; about 60 percent of victims died of blunt-force trauma.
Documenting through forensic evidence what happened helps bring a measure of justice into the mix and that can help some of the involved researchers cope, she said.
“On some level, you have an idea and we read about it in the news, so you’re a little bit desensitized, but it takes a little bit to get through it and some people do and some people don’t,” Connor said.
“I think most people who do modern forensic work either have a natural or have developed good support networks, stress-resolving techniques, etc.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.