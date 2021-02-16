From Mother Nature, a snowy Valentine: Sunday storm socks Montrose

A powerful system draped Montrose in white Sunday, when between 6 and 10 inches of snow fell at various spots within the city limits. A light snow fell in parts of town Tuesday morning.
The white stuff came courtesy of a strong cold front that moved through the state, dropping temperatures to well below freezing and, in some parts of Colorado, well below zero.
Montrose County saw uneven snowfall, with the bulk dumping down within city limits. The National Weather Service recorded reports of 6 inches in some parts of the city and up to 10 in others, but north of town between Montrose and Olathe only recorded 3 to 4 inches. Further south, toward Ridgway, the average was 4 inches, per the National Weather Service’s tally, and at the ski resort in Telluride, an estimated 4 inches fell.
Although the region remains locked in drought conditions, the recent storm brought Montrose to 0.85 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1, just shy of the average for this time of year of 0.90 inches.
A chilly Valentine’s Day played out across the country, freezing roads and flipping vehicles in places like Oklahoma and Texas. Power outages afflicted citizens nationwide as temperatures plunged.
In Montrose, some households lost power in about 10 separate outages Delta-Montrose Electric Association described as “small but long.” Many of these were the result of car crashes involving DMEA power poles and equipment, the co-op said.
Power crews worked restoring power from about 3 a.m. Sunday through mid-afternoon. In all, 101 DMEA members of 36,000 experienced power interruptions, DMEA said in a news release thanking its new power supplier, Guzman Energy.
“Weather systems, like yesterday’s heavy snowfall, always create an increased demand on the electric grid, and I’m proud to say, together with Guzman, we delivered on our commitment,” said Jasen Bronec, DMEA’s CEO.
“Delivering reliable and safe electricity starts with a dependable power supply, like what we have from Guzman Energy, and ends with our skilled journeyman linemen who work to maintain and fix the power lines running to local homes and businesses. I can’t begin to express the gratitude I feel for both our crews who respond at all hours, in any type of weather and the members who show us grace and patience during outages.”
Because of the cold snap and possibility of more snow, DMEA is suspending all service disconnections through Feb. 21.
Members struggling to pay their electric bills are encouraged to contact DMEA immediately. There are numerous assistance programs available for those in need. Contact DMEA at 877-687-3632 or csrs@dmea.com.
DMEA also offered suggestions for minimizing the occurrence and impact of outages:
Drive with caution in bad weather; stock up on flashlights, batteries, books and board games; consider a portable power bank to charge cell phones; conserve heat by keeping doors and window closed and close curtains. In extended outages, wear layers of clothing and use blankets. Food in a standard refrigerator or freezer will keep for at least four hours and, during a deep freeze, between 24 and 48 hours.
The winter weather also serves as yet another reminder of the perils of backcountry recreation.
In Colorado alone, 10 people have died in avalanches this season, with the two most recent fatalities coming Sunday. A snowmobiler died on Mt. Epworth, west of Rollins Pass, and a snowboarder near Mt. Trelease, north of Loveland Pass, was also killed in a slide, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
The center said the past week was the deadliest for recreational avalanche accidents in the U.S.
Persistent slab avalanches are common, but the conditions this winter are not, avalanche forecasters with the center said in a video. The snowpack is exceptionally weak and conditions have not been this poor since 2012. Avalanches are running wider across terrain and crossing multiple terrain features, forecasters also warned in the video — that means the routes backcountry enthusiasts are used to might not keep them safe.
Experts reiterate the need to check the avalanche forecast and conditions every day at avalanche.state.co.us, and to be prepared with the proper equipment, such as a shovel and locator beacon. Do not head into the backcountry alone.
