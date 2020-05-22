For Norma Alejandro, wrestling at the college level didn’t seriously cross her mind for most of the senior season at Olathe High School. Her plan was to head to New York and attend Buffalo State College, a campus that has a strong teaching program.
That quickly changed, however, for OHS’s first female wrestler to compete in a state girl’s wrestling tournament. After winning the girls regionals tournament earlier this year in the 185 pounds weight class, her decision changed.
“I never really thought about competing at the next level until I won my regionals again, and I decided that I wanted to keep doing it,” Alejandro said. “I started getting recruited, and Midland really appealed to me because of their school program, but also their wrestling program.”
This past Monday, the senior signed her letter of intent to join the women’s wrestling program at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska. She was joined by her mother and father, Norma Celestino and Silvano Alejandro; her brother, Silvano Alejandro; OHS head wrestling coach Tee Jay Rose and assistant coaches Kyle Piatt and Ty Gray, and OHS athletic director Joe Archuleta.
“I’m just proud of her, happy for her,” Rose said before seeing Norma sign the letter. “It’s fun to see kids get these kinds of opportunities.”
Midland University is part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Alejandro will join a program that, as a team, ranked 12th in the NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches final Top 20 poll for the 2019-2020 season. The Women’s College Wrestling Association (WCWA) has Midland ranked 9th, said Matt Attwood, head women’s wrestling coach at Midland. The WCWA ranks programs on a large scale, ranging from the NCAA divisions to junior college programs.
Attwood said he’s excited to bring Norma into the program, who reached out to Midland in the winter. Attwood noticed a variety of strong intangibles in Norma that he wanted to bring to the wrestling program.
“Norma is strong and in good condition,” Attwood said. “We’re definitely excited to have Norma here.”
Attwood mentioned there will be just two returning upperclassmen for the 2020-2021 season. The first few months of preparation will focus on getting the incoming freshman up to speed.
“We’ll take the first couple of months to learn and focus on freestyle, control, transitioning, and getting everyone on the same page,” he said.
The future Midland Warrior said she’s eager to make the program even better along with other incoming freshmen.
Junior year, Alejandro finished fourth at the girl’s state wrestling tournament in the 195 pound division. This past season, she finished third at the tournament at 185.
Alejandro knows she fell short of securing a coveted state title, but it's made her goals at Midland much more clear.
“I don’t want to speak too soon, but I want to be a national champion,” she said, “and that’s what I’m aiming for. Although I was aiming for a state title this year, it’s just something that pushes me, and makes me realize I need to work so much harder than I’ve been. It’s something that really drives me.”
Rose witnessed Alejandro work herself into a position to receive a scholarship.
“She’s improved tremendously from the time that we’ve had her,” Rose said. “Just great improvements every year. And when [Colorado] started recognizing women’s wrestling, you saw a big change in Norma, too.”
“It was fun to watch her grow,” he added.
Rose noted an unmatched work ethic is what stood out when watching Alejandro compete.
“Her work ethic, she just works hard every day,” Rose said. “Everyday she steps into the room.”
Norma will have to transition into a different style of wrestling. In college, wrestling features a more international style, rather than a collegiate style that high school wrestlers experience, Rose said.
But he’s confident Norma will make the necessary adjustments and get off to a strong start.
“College is always hard, because it is a big transition,” Rose said. “College life, being away from mom and dad, the whole sports aspect of it, too. But you just gotta make those adjustments and carry on. I think [Norma] is very capable of doing it.”
Alejandro hopes this opportunity paves a path for future girl wrestlers at OHS.
“I know there’s a lot of strong girls here, and some of them don’t know what they’re missing,” Alejandro said. “I hope it opens up their mind knowing that wrestling is an option, and it’s something that they can do. It’s not just a boy sport anymore. A girl can do it, and I believe that.
“Girls can do anything.”
