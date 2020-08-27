From saving falcon eggs to stopping poachers, retiring DelPiccolo reflects on 33-year career with Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Renzo DelPiccolo always knew what he wanted to do. DelPiccolo, who has been the area wildlife manager in Montrose for Colorado Parks and Wildlife since 2006, called getting hired by the agency 33 years ago “a dream come true.”
Come Monday, though, he’ll be off pursuing other dreams. The time has come to retire, he said.
“When I got on, it was the highest-sought after job in state government, with up to 1,000 vying for, like, seven jobs in some of those years,” DelPiccolo said Wednesday.
“Now the interest has definitely declined. People aren’t as interested in outdoor jobs, it seems like, and maybe jobs that don’t pay that well, but I certainly wouldn’t change a thing. It has been incredibly rewarding on a lot of levels.”
DelPiccolo grew up on a small farm in Arvada, in a family full of outdoors enthusiasts. “I just loved, loved, loved wildlife. Being able to make it a career is a dream come true,” he said.
" … What I’ll miss is the people I work with. There is a dedication that you find in CPW that I’m thinking might be unmatched. People that get in this work take it to heart. It’s more than just a job. It’s a lifestyle.”
DelPiccolo graduated from Colorado State University in 1987 with a degree in wildlife biology. He was hired as a district wildlife manager and then was assigned to the Rangely-Dinosaur district, before transferring to the Collbran district on the north side of the Grand Mesa.
His 2006 promotion to area wildlife manager in Montrose put him in charge of supervising wildlife officers, property technicians and other staff, according to information from CPW’s news release announcing his retirement.
He also served on the Bureau of Land Management’s resource advisory committee for a number of years.
DelPiccolo’s work included investigating and securing convictions of those committed wildlife offenses, including poaching.
DelPiccolo reflected on several projects and his work in establishing six state wildlife areas, properties that are protected and managed primarily for hunting and fishing.
While still in college, DelPiccolo scaled cliffs to the eyries of peregrine falcons to take eggs — in order to help save the species in Colorado, because the use of DDT had caused thin eggshell syndrome in peregrine eggs.
He and others took the eggs to hatching facilities, left fake eggs so the falcons would not abandon the nests, and then returned the hatchlings.
“We would collect the eggs, rappel down the cliff, take the eggs to Boise, Idaho, and hatch them there, and eventually, (return), put them in the nest and collect the fake eggs we left with them,” DelPiccolo said. “That’s just a huge success story.”
Another success under his watch was the reintroduction of moose to the Grand Mesa.
“Bringing moose back to the Grand Mesa was an absolute highlight,” he said.
“We also had a very healthy turkey population and accommodating landowners that allowed us to take birds so we could start stocking western Colorado. Now we have tremendous turkey population as well. But it wasn’t all about game animals.”
DelPiccolo told of the five years he spent trapping neotropical migratory birds and banding them. (Neotropical birds breed in the United States or Canada, but migrate south of the border or to the Caribbean during winters.) “Talk about a great way to learn about a lot of birds — having them in hand,” DelPiccolo said.
DelPiccolo also helped with transplanting operations for desert bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and pronghorn throughout western Colorado.
His research projects include those involving deer, elk, bighorn sheep, pronghorn, grouse, mountain lions, bears and aquatic species.
“I keep telling people this job fit me like a glove. It’s all the things I really loved doing,” he said.
“I didn’t know I would actually like doing law enforcement, but we were trained very well. Law enforcement can be really interesting work in trying to catch people that are knowingly stealing wildlife from the public, but also just being able to contact people and talk to them about their hunt or their fishing, trying to offer suggestions, tips and hints.”
Although the law enforcement side of the job put him in tough spots sometimes, he mostly found support from other law enforcement entities and hunters and anglers who were receptive to the contact and to changing their ways.
The job came with other challenges, including having to see wildlife habitat give way.
“Probably the biggest challenge and perhaps the biggest disappointment is that wildlife habitat will continue to be lost. We say that when it comes to wildlife, it’s death by 1,000 cuts,” DelPiccolo said.
“It’s not just this project or that development, or that recreational project. It’s the cumulative effects, and that includes all of the people who are enjoying the woods. We encourage people to enjoy the woods, but there is a consequence to that.
“That’s the part that kind of gets you down, you just keep watching wildlife habitat lost. That, and folks who are just absolutely intolerant of wildlife on their land.”
But DelPiccolo has played a part in preserving at least some habitat.
CPW called him instrumental in establishing six new state wildlife areas: Jerry Creeks, Mogenson Ponds, White Hawk, Summer Camp and Elk Creek tracts at the Dan Noble/Miramonte complex and Cerro Summit, plus one more property in San Miguel County that is in the process of becoming a state wildlife area.
“Opening up state wildlife areas that will be there, hopefully, in perpetuity, it’s hard to beat that, knowing that land is going to be preserved for wildlife, hunting and fishing recreation,” DelPiccolo said.
“That’s pretty rewarding.”
Within the past few years, CPW established the state wildlife area on Cerro Summit via a land swap arrangement with the City of Montrose. CPW handed over Chipeta Lake, in southern Montrose and in return, is able to manage Montrose Reservoir on Cerro Summit and 160 acres of hunting grounds as a state wildlife area. “That was just a huge win for everyone,” said DelPiccolo.
(The city retained ownership of the reservoir, which is a backup municipal drinking water supply. The reservoir was drained for repairs and is set to begin being refilled soon.)
DelPiccolo hopes more people will pursue careers in wildlife management and related fields, never missing a chance to tell someone how satisfying it is.
“It’s a bit of a misnomer, because you’re more managing people than wildlife. That can be rewarding as well, to be able to educate folks and maybe change their opinions on any number of things,” he said.
“Especially in Montrose. I found people were very open and interested. They didn’t have their minds made up like in other communities.”
He thanked his colleagues and everyone who is supportive of CPW and its mission. But, he added, after 33 years, it is time to go. Although he will remain in Montrose with his wife, Lisa, who is the city clerk for the City of Montrose, he doesn’t yet have grand plans — other than to see what the freedom of retirement feels like.
“I love to hunt, hike, fish, bike and ski, so I’m just really looking forward to spending a lot of time in nature,” he said.
“They’re big plans to me.”
