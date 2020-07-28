Amy Scriffiny, 14, raised a behemoth of a Maine-Angus cross steer named Flash (1,452 pounds) to win Market Beef Grand Champion at the Montrose County Fair.
How long have you been participating in fair?
“This was my fifth year, so I’ll be heading into my sixth. We had some friends in 4-H and they asked me one day, ‘Do you want to help us with cattle?’ I said sure. I’ve just loved it ever since."
How did you prepare?
“I worked with him since November. As soon as school let out, and even since we weren’t in school, it was easier. I would work with him every day, wash him and just make sure I could be the best I could, and work my hardest.”
What was it like to win?
“It was crazy. I was kind of in shock at first. Looking at the other steers, I didn’t know how much of a chance I had.”
What was competing like, given the pandemic restrictions?
“It was really hard at first, thinking we were going to have a virtual fair, and not be able to go and participate, and show our animals. Once we found out we weren’t going to have that (but instead, a limited live showing), it was better, but it was disappointing people couldn’t come and look at all the animals.”
What do you like best about fair?
“I like the animals and I love being able to work. With all my 4H members, you make a new family. “It’s just a good experience. You make new friends and you get to show people you can actually do something and make a difference.”
