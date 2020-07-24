From the Fair: Q&A with Swine and Goat Grand champions

Market Swine Grand Champion Rilynn Kimble
Rilynn Kimble, 12, secured the win with her cross-bred swine, Bob.
How long have you been participating in fair?
“I have been participating in fair for five years. I have always shown swine, but also goats, steers and lambs. I like pigs because it takes a lot of training and a lot of time to spend with them, and they’re really smart.”
What was it like to win?
“It was a really great experience. My sister has won before, but I have never won. I have had a reserve champion one year, but never grand.”
How did you prepare for the show?
“I had to do his skin care twice a day and make sure I walked him twice a day, so he would not get tired in the show ring. We spent lots of time washing, making sure he would be clean. We took him to other shows to get him used to being around other pigs and in a show ring.”
What was competing like, given pandemic restrictions?
“It wasn’t much different when showing, except for everyone watching. There wasn’t a big crowd and I didn’t get to spend the whole week down there at the fair. And it’s my favorite part, to go down there and spend time with my friends.”
What do you like best about fair?
“Probably getting to show my animals or getting to see my friends that I don’t get to see.” Rilynn will be headed to the state fair in a few weeks, and will also be showing in Nebraska in September.
Grand Champion Market Goat Hayley Reed
Hayley Reed, 19, won her honors with her Boer goat, JJ.
How long have you been participating in fair?
“Ten years. I have shown horses before and then some good family friends showed a pig. When I got to 4-H age, they showed me, and that’s how I got started. This is my third year showing goats. My favorite thing is building that relationship between yourself and the goat and working so hard on it, and just doing so well, because they have a lot of personality. They’re really fun animals to have.”
What was it like to win?
“This is my last year in 4-H and I was so excited and grateful for it. My friends and family have helped me so much. I was thankful they could be there and see me do so well.”
How did you prepare for the show?
“I worked him every night and we got there, I washed him, made sure he was clean, and got him ready. We sit their leg hair so it’s all big and poufy and pretty — and of course, I made him look like he was his best.”
What was competing like, given pandemic restrictions?
“I didn’t get to go to the jackpots (other shows), but we still get to travel a little bit this summer. While it’s a little bit different, we still got to go practice and get our animals out and get them shown.”
What do you like best about fair?
“My favorite thing is making new friends and all the new connections. I know this year was a little unconventional, but I am still so happy to be able to be surrounded by everyone and still make those memories with the people I’m so close with.” Hayley is headed to the state fair in August.
