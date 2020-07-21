Morgan Alexander, junior champion
Morgan Alexander, 9, won her category with L.C., 2, an ACK American miniature shepherd.
How long have you been participating in fair?
“Two years,” Morgan said, adding she plans to come back next year.
What was it like to win?
“It was really exciting to win. I like spending time with my animals.”
How did you prepare for the show?
Morgan said she attended a clinic in Grand Junction, winning fourth-place. “She worked really hard with her dogs,” mom Katie Alexander added. Morgan practiced with agility every Friday and Saturday and also during days when she could.
What was it like, given the pandemic restrictions on fair this year?
“There wasn’t really an audience, but they had it online so my family could watch it, and other people. It wasn’t as fun as last year, but it was still fun to win, and spend time with my animals and my friends,” Morgan said.
Mary Friend, intermediate champion
Mary, the intermediate grand champion for dog showmanship, could not be reached in advance of deadline to share her thoughts. The Montrose Daily Press congratulates her.
Sydni Saunders, senior champion
Sydni Saunders, 18, won her category with Zoey, a 4-year-old border collie.
How long have you been participating in fair?
“I have been doing it for a long time. This is my third year showing dogs, but actually showing at fair, probably 10 years,” said Sydni, who at 18 is aging out of the event.
What was it like to win?
“I was definitely very proud. I’ve never won showmanship with a dog before, so that was a pretty good experience. I worked really hard this summer getting her ready.”
How did you prepare for the show?
“I just practiced what we do … getting her used to standing there. They also have different patterns we have to do for the judges. Personally, for myself, it was knowing the parts of the dog, different questions about her breed, and dogs in general.”
What was it like, given the pandemic restrictions on fair this year?
“We had to wear masks when we went in the ring. It was very warm and hard to talk to your animals. But the dog show wasn’t too different.” What was different for Sydni was knowing it was her last year: “It was a little different knowing it wasn’t going to be the same, but it still worked out well.”
What do you like best about fair?
“I just really enjoy showing animals and showcasing, especially dogs, what they have learned in the past year and what their abilities are. And competing with the other kids. They’re fun to be around and talk to.”
Editor’s note: This year’s Montrose County Fair was scaled back to showmanship competitions and closed to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions. As such, the Montrose Daily Press was not able to attend events in person, but is working with fairgrounds leadership to provide these Q&As.
