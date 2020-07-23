From the Fair: Q&A with the Horse Showmanship champions

Mary Friend, novice champion
Mary Friend, the novice champ in horse showmanship for the Montrose County Fair, could not be reached before deadline to share her experience. The Montrose Daily Press congratulates Mary, who also was the intermediate grand champion for dog showmanship.
Aubree Johnson, junior champion
Aubree Johnson won by showing her sorrel, Penny.
How long have you been participating in fair?
“This was my second year. I have not shown horses (before). I thought it would be fun to show.”
What was it like to win?
“It was exciting. It was definitely a surprise.”
How did you prepare for the show?
“I practiced my patterns a lot. I had to do a horse record book.”
What was competing like, given the pandemic restrictions?
“It was fun, but it was also very hard to compete. My mom and dad were (able to watch). It made me feel a lot better.”
What do you like best about fair?
“I like showing. I showed a steer last year.”
Cole Luttrell, intermediate champion
Cole Luttrell, 14, won the intermediate showmanship category with his quarter horse JP.
How long have you been participating in fair?
“Four with horses and six years with steers. I like them both. They are fun to mess around with. If you’re bored, you can go play with them and have fun.”
What was it like to win?
“It was exciting to see how much I’ve worked with them and how well I did.”
How did you prepare for the show?
“I worked to get him to where he was following me and listening to my voice. I did (practice) a couple days of the week. He did pretty good. I have worked with him the past couple years. It was just tuning up on him.”
What was competing like, given the pandemic restrictions?
“It’s a lot different. It can be fun, but it’s not as fun as it usually is. You’re just going to have to work with it.”
What do you like best about fair?
“I like getting to hang out with my friends, show off my animals, and see how well I’ve raised them over the course to time, compared to other steers and horses. My mom did (fair) before I did it. It was always fun (to watch). I got old enough to do it, and then I did it.”
Kaden Hawks, senior champion
Kaden Hawks, 14, won his category with Snickers, an American quarter horse.
How long have you been participating in fair?
“Six years. I have been showing horses the whole time. I just have a passion for horses. I love them. I think it’s fun how they respond to what you say, and how much you can do with them.”
What was it like to win?
“It was pretty big, because it was my first year as a senior. There was a lot of competition. I saw a lot of good showmen trying to do everything right. You work all summer for one day.”
How did you prepare for the show?
“Every day, I just woke up in the morning and worked on showmanship. You’ve got to know how to pivot on a foot and keep the pivot, and don’t let her step. You have to keep her head low and keep her right next to you. You have to learn to set her feet so they are square. You have to make the horse respect your moves.”
What was competing like, given the pandemic restrictions?
“You didn’t have to wear masks in the show ring. My parents couldn’t watch. It was kind of irritating, but I got over it.”
What do you like best about fair?
“I like fair because of how fun it is. You get to do what you want to do, hang out with friends, have a good time for the week and work with your animals all summer and show them off. … I think more people should participate in it.”
