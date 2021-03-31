This is an excerpt from the Montrose Daily Press NABUR newsletter that released on Wednesday. Sign up below to get the NABUR newsletter in your inbox.
Hey, Montrose neighbors.
Have you had trouble finding housing in the area? Maybe it hasn't been simple to find a rental that suits your needs.
Well, demand is high, and building and infrastructure costs are high, too. It's led to high prices in the housing market, with the median sales price of a single-family home in Montrose County, for the month of February, settling at $350,000, an 18% increase from Feb. 2020.
Finding an affordable rental also takes time, and often houses are off the market as quickly as they're put up.
Local non-profits who provide housing resources understand the difficulties of finding places to reside for their clients.
“It’s really difficult. There’s just not enough housing,” said Marisa Felix-Campbell, director of marketing and fundraising for Housing Resources of Western Colorado, which serves the Western Slope, in a recent interview. “That’s the bottom line.”
What have you learned during the housing search in Montrose, or a surrounding area? Share with us on NABUR.
Additional news and conversations from the week:
— What's being done to promote dark skies in Montrose? The question was asked by a NABUR member, and it's a topic that's sparked plenty of discussion.
— The vaccine experience?
— Stable parking for an RV? A NAUR member is on the hunt for some recommendations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.