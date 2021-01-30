Frustration as delay sought for Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors fraud trial

Former funeral home director Megan Hess’ right to have an adequate defense outweighs public interests in proceeding to trial in April, her attorney argued in a Friday motion to push proceedings out by at least another six months.
Hess was indicted last March, along with her mother Shirley Koch, on six counts of mail fraud and two counts of shipping hazardous materials (diseased human body parts), in what the federal government said was part of a years-long scheme to secure bodies and body parts for sale and profit.
The charged counts involve 38 decedents, whose arrangements were handled through Hess’ Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors mortuary in Montrose. Hess also operated Donor Services Inc., which purported to obtain donated human tissue for research and medical purposes.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that for years, Hess and her mother promised inexpensive cremations as a way of securing bodies and body parts to sell to research, educational and medical markets, but did not inform survivors or obtain permission. In some cases, Sunset Mesa harvested and sold more than what survivors had agreed to donate, the indictment also alleges.
The women are also accused of shipping the heads of three deceased people who had tested positive for hepatitis-C. In these instances, Sunset Mesa either altered documents to represent to buyers the tests were negative, or failed to include documentation, the indictment alleges.
By the time of the indictment, Sunset Mesa had been under investigation for about two years. The business closed in 2018, shortly after the FBI and state served search warrants.
Families who had used Sunset Mesa to make arrangements alleged their loved ones’ bodies had been harvested and sold without consent, and/or that they received as cremains other substances. Some of the families also demonstrated that, based on the contents found with ashes they had received, the cremains that were returned to them likely belonged to other people.
The case sparked multiple civil suits that were filed prior to the March 2020 indictment.
The U.S. District Court previously reset Hess and Koch’s trials for April 12, in part because of the extensive evidence involved and because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the motion filed Friday, Hess’ defense attorney Daniel Shaffer said the ends of justice are served by a continuance, and these outweigh public interests, as well as Hess’ own interest in a speedy trial.
Federal prosecutors did not oppose the motion.
Shaffer is asking the court for an extension of at least six months. “ … there are approximately 30 substantively charged acts and over 100 acts purported to be relevant to the indictment, all of which must be investigated,” he said.
Although the defense team is investigating, there is still much to be done.
Each of the fraud counts apparently entails “a number of transactions” related to the cremation, organ, body and tissue donation industry, the motion notes. Failure to grant a continuance would unreasonably deny Hess the time needed to effective preparation, Shaffer said; his motion notes the parties have conferred on the matter.
The electronic records alone amount to more than a quarter-million pages, Shaffer said. The defense is using a specialist to receive, sort, organize and make searchable this information, but it will take even more time to properly investigate that information and develop a theory of the case, the motion explains.
Trial preparation will require not just a deep dive into documents, but expert consultation, preparation and travel.
Although counsel and staff have already spent hundreds of hours accomplishing this, because case evidence keeps coming in, thousands of pages remain for review — “an insurmountable task in the time between this motion and the currently scheduled trial date,” Shaffer wrote.
The defense said it has exercised the required legal diligence before seeking the continuance, which will not only provide time for continued investigation during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed things down, but also will allow it to fully analyze evidence and file additional motions.
“Many if not most of the witnesses are local residents who have lived here for very many years and have taken an active participation in following the course of the case since its inception years before a grand jury was even convened; they will not be inconvenienced by an ends of justice continuance for such a relatively short period of time as compared to the pendency of the case,” Shaffer wrote.
Survivors of people whose bodies were allegedly trafficked disagreed.
“When is this going to be over? I’m so tired of this and I don’t agree that it’s convenient for us to just sit around and continue to wait,” said Debra Schum, who spoke of ongoing trauma in processing the fate of her friend LoraLee Johnson’s body. Johnson was to have been cremated; the FBI reportedly told Schum she had instead been sold to a third party.
Schum and other survivors remain concerned about a reported plea offer that is pending in the case; at last report, no plea had been formally presented in court or accepted by any party.
Based on what Sunset Mesa families have previously told media, the reported offer contemplated a maximum of about 12 years in prison for Hess and a max of 10 for Koch, if any prison time were to be ordered.
“This has already been strung out for years,” said Schum, who also said she suspects the continuances are part of a delaying tactic that is serving to hold families “hostage” to the defendants’ preferences.
“It really feels like there’s no justice here. We’ve had to wait and wait and wait. She was arrested almost a year ago. That seems like plenty of time,” Schum said.
“I find it offensive for them to say most everyone lives here, so it’s convenient. … It seems grossly unfair.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
