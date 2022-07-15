Fuel costs hit All Points Transit; county and city weather fluctuations

Despite recent dips in the price at the pumps in the past week, fuel costs remain as a worry for All Points Transit, the nonprofit that supplies a limited fixed-route bus service and senior transportation.
Costs have soared in the past year, with All Points paying about $4 per gallon in April (and more since then). All Points buys about 4,000 gallons per month to run its Main Street Shuttle, Townsend Express, thrice-daily Montrose-Olathe route and its Dial-A-Ride program for seniors and others. All Points operates in Montrose, Delta and parts of San Miguel and Ouray counties.
“It’s a pretty big impact on the budget,” All Points Transit Executive Director Sarah Curtis said Wednesday. “Thankfully, we still have access to some COVID relief funding that we can use for this cost, but that’s going to be running out. Thankfully, we’re not having to reduce service right now because of fuel costs and that is because of that funding.
“But it doesn’t last forever.”
Curtis estimates the COVID relief funding will last another 10 months, although that depends on how fuel costs might fluctuate. She stressed that All Points isn’t ceasing service, regardless. Also, All Points continues seeking grant and other funding. As well, it is looking to fill empty positions.
“We’re just filling up at the pump like anyone else. We don’t have our own fueling station or contract, like some of the governments do,” Curtis said.
The pain at the pump hasn’t necessarily hit local governments the same as it has the non-profit sector.
Montrose County and the City of Montrose budget for fuel costs annually, have a fueling stations for county or city vehicles, and bid for the delivery of gasoline and diesel in bulk quantities.
“As of right now, our budget is strong for fuel,” Montrose County Fleet Manager Richard Emerson said on Thursday.
Although the overall county budget is not approved until the end of each year, for fuel, the budget numbers must be submitted in May and Emerson has to look at market forecasts and news for a rough idea of how fuel prices are going to go. For this year, he had budgeted expected increases and there is enough to cover costs. The county could wind up in a more favorable position if gas prices continue to decrease.
“We’re always underneath the price that’s on the roadside signs. We get a significant savings if everyone (county employees) fuel up here. We save a lot of money,” Emerson said.
For its last fuel order of 7,000 gallons, the county paid $3.94 per gallon compared to what was, at the time, $4.98 at commercial pumps. For 5,500 gallons of diesel, the county paid $4.38/gallon, compared to a pump price of $5.52/gallon.
In a county the size of Montrose, it is not possible for every vehicle in the 547-strong fleet (both light and heavy fleet) to always use the county’s contracted fuel — on the West End, it’s not even an option. Montrose County has gas cards through a national company that itself gets a good discount.
“So far, knock on wood, it’s been really good. We don’t have to absorb the cost difference because it’s always budgeted for. We’re well within our fuel budget to make it through the year,” said Emerson.
The City of Montrose contracts with Parrish Oil for its fleet, buying bulk in 5,000 gallon batches at a time for its 330 fleet assets. On gas and diesel, the city spends about $300,000 or so per year, Public Works Director Jim Scheid said Thursday, correcting a figure he had provided at city council’s work session July 5. The price per gallon is slightly below pump prices, but the meaningful cost-savings comes from buying in bulk — “a tanker at a time,” he said.
The city usually budgets fuel based on a three- to five-year average to weather the ups and downs of the market.
The fuel price is based on the daily market rate and fluctuates. Under the contract with Parrish, the freight fee is fixed.
There’s a bit of a problem. Parrish Oil wants to renegotiate the contract to receive 11 cents more per gallon for freight, because of its own rising costs. Its contract does not expire until March of 2023 and allows an opt-out with a 30-day notice.
Scheid said it will be more costly to refuse Parrish’s adjustment request and rebid/renegotiate the contract with another party, in part because of fuel costs. “We think it is best to ride this contract out with Parrish,” he said. “Our budget this year is OK. This increase we’re talking about with Parrish will end up a couple thousand dollars. We’re not concerned that will send us over-budget.”
During their work session last week, city councilors expressed some reservations, in part over worries that agreeing to an adjustment could set a precedent. They ultimately indicated it was better to stay in the contract and approve Parrish’s adjustment than to cause the company to step out and leave the city with no choice but to find another provider at a likely higher rate. Council will vote on the matter at its next regular meeting.
“It’s one of these rock-and-a-hard-place things,” Mayor Dave Frank said Thursday. “The cost of fuel is constant but we’re renegotiating for transportation fees and associated costs. It costs them more to drive the fuel to us. … This isn’t an unreasonable expectation.”
He said staff looked into it and determined taxpayers would still be getting a better value than if Parrish ended its contract early and the city had to renegotiate for fuel with someone else.
“It’s not Parrish being greedy. They need to cover their expenses to make a profit and it is a business,” Frank said.
All Points Transit continues keeping a close eye on the market, as well as battling through its staffing shortage.
Because of the latter, including two open positions for drivers, All Points slightly reduced the operating hours of its Main Street Shuttle, which stops service at 4 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. There have also been a few more limits on Dial-A-Ride than Curtis and the board wanted to see.
Previously, All Points had four open driver positions, after retirements and staff moving away. “It was kind of a perfect storm and now we’re restaffing,” Curtis said.
“We don’t want to be at this place, so we do have a little bit of a reduction right now. We would rather be running full services. We have high hopes of being fully staffed again soon,” she said.
When it comes to fuel, the bulk of mileage logged is through the Dial-A-Ride service, a door-to-door option that can take seniors and others who need the service to medical appointments, physical therapy, dialysis, grocery stores and, at times, to social functions.
Dial-A-Ride is not in danger of ending, Curtis reiterated.
“We’re committed to continuing. We’re committed to keeping it going.”
For information about fares, routes, schedules, open positions or making a donation, visit allpointstransit.com. To enroll in the Dial-A-Ride program, call 970-249-0128 in Montrose County and Norwood, or 970-874-7334 in Delta County.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.