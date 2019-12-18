The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office street crimes team nabbed a man sought by U.S Marshals on a parole warrant Monday night, after he reportedly made a mad dash across North Townsend Avenue, disregarding the late-afternoon traffic load.
Cody Baldwin, 26, was arrested after a foot chase. The High Impact Target Team deputies captured him after he crossed all four lanes of traffic and tried, but failed, to jump across a ditch.
The HITT had been keeping an eye out for Baldwin, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Service. Through investigatory tactics, they determined his general location, then spotted him riding in a vehicle Monday at about 5 p.m., which pulled into the lot of a fueling station complex, Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
The HITT deputies confronted Baldwin on his active warrants from their agency, the Delta Police Department and the Colorado Department of Corrections (parole).
Baldwin allegedly ran away on foot; Lillard said he “narrowly” avoiding being struck as the crossed the busy road.
“The fact that Mr. Baldwin was running in an act of desperation so as to not get arrested, by running across four lanes of rush hour traffic, could have been disastrous for his well being and for the deputies as well,” Lillard said.
Baldwin was detained on the warrants and on fresh allegations of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Formal charges based on the new allegations have not been filed.
Lillard said deputies found a small amount of suspected heroin and a “kit” for using the drug. Although the U.S. Marshals had considered Baldwin armed and dangerous, he was not found with a weapon, Lillard also said.
