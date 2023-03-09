Full house at school board meeting; dress code policy update sparks discussion

The Montrose County School District Board met March 7, with an at-times lively discussion between members of the dress code policy change. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

The school district’s revision to is dress code policy provoked discussion at the March 7 school board meeting, with Superintendent Carrie Stephenson speaking of the need to strengthen relationships between students and teachers.

The meeting, which was rescheduled because of the Valentine’s Day snowstorm that canceled classes, drew a large crowd.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?