Full house at school board meeting; dress code policy update sparks discussion

The school district’s revision to is dress code policy provoked discussion at the March 7 school board meeting, with Superintendent Carrie Stephenson speaking of the need to strengthen relationships between students and teachers.
The meeting, which was rescheduled because of the Valentine’s Day snowstorm that canceled classes, drew a large crowd.
Stephenson presented the revised Dress Code Policy for discussion with the board on first reading. Talk of how dress codes should be handled on school campuses is a national one that has grown in the last few years.
Fostering deeper, positive relationships between teachers and students was listed as a reason to update the Montrose County School District’s dress code policy. Stephenson said the change was needed because of inequitable enforcement issues and a lack of respect toward cultural differences and student economic challenges.
This new policy looks to create opportunities where teachers may converse with students about how they are dressed rather than confront them and, possibly, deny them education time by kicking them out of the classroom for dress code violations.
“By being able to have this conversation just shift slightly into one of seeking to understand rather than upholding a stern rule, I’m hoping (it) will... have the relationship between adult and teacher and student be strengthened,” said Stephenson.
The updated dress code policy underwent multiple phases prior to the Tuesday meeting. After observations and student leadership input, the draft policy received MCSD staff feedback. After revision it went through feedback from the District Accountability Committee (DAC), where it was revised again before seeing a final round of feedback from parents and staff.
The next, and current, revised policy was presented Tuesday — and some school board members clearly disagreed with one another.
School Board Director Jacob Suppes, who spent 31 years in law enforcement, disapproved of allowing hats in schools, saying students may use them to hide from the cameras while violating school policies and that sometimes hats are used as symbols for gang affiliations.
Other discussion touched on how to determine when a staff member may step in over the way a student is dressed, since the new policy still holds it is at the discretion of the teacher, principal, or building leader to ask a student to briefly leave the classroom and change or cover up.
On the next bullet point the updated policy clarifies: “Students shall not be disciplined or removed from class as a consequence for wearing attire in violation of this policy unless the attire creates a substantial disruption to the educational environment or poses a hazard to the health and safety of the wearer or others.”
The new policy also removed the “what is allowed” section and replaced it with statements assuring that students may have specific dress code requirements for things such as science labs and that “certain body parts must be covered for all students.”
At one point during discussion Suppes stated, “a girl wears tight clothing to school, what are those high school boys doing? What are they thinking?,” to which Stephenson replied, “I hope they’re treating women with respect.”
Others brought up how the new dress code’s wording appears to steer away from Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB) policies. President of the MCSD board Sarah Fishering pointed out that while the local board takes into consideration CASB, it does not have to follow those policies unless required by law.
No decision or agreement was reached at the end of the discussion, since it was only a first reading of the policy change. The new dress code policy will be brought back for second reading and a vote at the school board’s April regular meeting.
Throughout the discussion, Stephenson emphasized that the new policy puts power back into the hands of parents concerning how their children dress.
Homework policy:
After discussion over the dress code policy change, Postsecondary Coordinator for MCSD John Steele gave a brief update on upcoming changes to the district’s homework policy.
Steele and a Homework Committee, which represents all schools and grade levels, have been working on a new homework policy since last fall that will help students learn. This policy has also seen rounds of feedback and revision.
Removing homework for elementary students was among major changes. Instead, schools would encourage families to practice reading with their children at home.
The change is because research shows no correlation between homework for elementary students and their growth in the classroom, said Steele.
Homework for secondary education would take on a quality over quantity framework, which pushes for homework that students can accomplish independently with reasonable time and effort.
The committee considered that some resources, such as internet connection, vary from household to household and that this should be taken into account when instructors assign homework.
This new policy would not go into effect until the 2023-2024 school year. Although the homework policy is not a board policy, the Homework Committee wanted feedback before the final approval is made.