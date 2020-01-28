As the election for Montrose City Council representatives approaches, the list of candidates is on its way to being finalized for voters. Verified and pending petitions point to a full slate for the three seats open in April.
Monday was the last day to file candidate nomination petitions with the city clerk, with petitions continuing to be processed until the final deadline at 6 p.m.
The City of Montrose 2020 Regular General Election will take place April 7. The three city council positions open for election are: one At-Large council member (two-year term), the District III council seat (four-year term) and the District IV council seat (four-year term).
In 2014, voters elected to make a revision to the City Charter that requires candidates to be free of felony convictions, in addition to the requirements of being registered electors, at least 18, and residing within the city of Montrose (and the district they seek to represent, if applicable) for at least 12 consecutive months preceding the election.
As of 6 p.m. Monday, some candidates were determined to have met the qualifications, while others were being verified.
The candidates who have been confirmed as meeting the qualifications are Roy Anderson for the District III council seat; Merri D. Brennecke, David M. Frank and David Stockton for the District IV council seat, and Barbara Bynum for the At-Large council seat. Anderson and Bynum are currently on the council.
Those in the running who were in the verification process are David S. White for the District III council seat; William Bennett for the District IV council seat; and Paul Arbogast, Yvonne Y. Meek, Charli Oswald and Ed Ulibarri for the At-Large council seat. White and Ulibarri have previously served on the city council and White is also a former Montrose County commissioner.
Names will be drawn for ballot position on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
