FUNC Fest starts at 4 p.m. Friday and festivities continue on to Saturday at the Montrose Water Sports Park located in Riverbottom Park, 205 Apollo Road, Montrose. This is the first year the event was expanded to two days.
The additional day allows for camping in the park. Campsites are $20 and are available on a first come, first serve basis. Camping registration can be done online at visitmontrose.com/events/fun-on-the-uncompahgre/ or starting 4 p.m. Friday. There will be two bands performing that evening: Dave’s Fault at 5:30 p.m. and Living on a Bad Name (Bon Jovi Tribute Band) at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday fun starts with yoga in the park at 8:30 a.m. (a second yoga session will be going on at 11 a.m.). Water fun begins at 10 a.m. with downriver races (kayak, SUP, raft and inflatable kayak)and continues with the FUNC-y Parade at 1 p.m. and cross races (SUP, boater and kayak). Race awards will be at 5 p.m.
There will also be a few musical acts Saturday: Ulterior Motive at 2 p.m., Neon Sky at 4 p.m., Donny Morales and The Big Wind and Paizley Park (Prince Tribute Band) at 8 p.m.
For more about the event, visit visitmontrose.com/events/fun-on-the-uncompahgre/.
