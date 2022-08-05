Purchase Access

With summer on its last leg, Montrose is gearing up for its inaugural FUNC fest at Riverbottom Park.

The annual event, hosted by the City of Montrose, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Montrose Water Sports Park and in Riverbottom Park. As in previous years, Apollo Road will be closed during the event.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

