With summer on its last leg, Montrose is gearing up for its inaugural FUNC fest at Riverbottom Park.
The annual event, hosted by the City of Montrose, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Montrose Water Sports Park and in Riverbottom Park. As in previous years, Apollo Road will be closed during the event.
The community’s festival, which stands for “Fun on the Uncompahgre,” has experienced a roller coaster of changes due to the coronavirus. The last full-fledged event was in 2019 and was canceled in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. The festival returned in a limited capacity last year, reducing the event to one day instead of its previous two-day weekend.
The city also did away with its traditional water sports competitions, one of the key components of FUNC making a return this year.
“So this year, we’re bringing back our water competition, as well as a water community parade, which I think is great,” said Katie Shroer, community outreach coordinator for the city.
Schroer, originally from Grand County, is rounding out eight months with the city by helping plan the annual event.
Also returning is FUNC’s community floating parade, where participants can join free of cost, and dress up and decorate their crafts (rafts, duckies, paddleboards, kayaks, etc.).
The parade begins at the top of the Riverbottom whitewater course and ends on the river, after the final river feature. People can also float to the West Main Trailhead. All participants are responsible for their own shuttle back to Riverbottom Park.
“I hope that this year is a success,” she said. “We want people to get out there and celebrate the river but also do some sports and some competitions and end it with a fun community parade for the public.”
Water sports competitions this year will feature the Riverbottom Downriver Race, Western Slope River Surf Competition, FUNCy Kayak Rodeo and the Start Here & Paddle Everywhere Community Floating Parade. FUNC-competitors can try their hand at a cash purse and prizes.
Featured live music will include The Last Spike, The Brown Family Band and Donny Morales, who will perform throughout the day on the lawn. Local favorites The Polar Express Ice Cream Truck, Double Barrel Taco Company, DK’s Snack Shack, HamBone a GoGo, Corn to be Wild, Greens ‘N Grill and Dippin’ Dots will be on standby for hungry FUNC-y patrons.
“I hope that people come out and celebrate with us and just have a really good time,” said Schroer of the festival. “It’s gonna be a really good time.”
Event registration begins at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 13. The registration desk will be located at the FUNC pavilion just north of the Riverbottom Park restrooms near the pedestrian bridge. Fill out a registration and waiver form and pay fees at the event or download the form and bring a completed copy to the registration desk.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone