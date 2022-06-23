Fund organizers praise generosity of donations in wake of triple-fatal crash. CSP finds Dec. 21 wreck was suicide by driver

Nothing can bring back the three men who died in a Delta crash right before Christmas, but community generosity has helped their families, as well as the wreck’s survivor, who was badly injured.
Olathe farmer John Harold, who employed the victims, thanked all donors for the approximately $42,000 contributed in the months since the fatal crash. The money was disbursed in weekly payments to the families of Noe Lopez Moroyoqui, Francisco Javier Quiroz Morales, Juan Cano Leon, who died in the crash, and Victor Manuel Rodriguez Cano, who survived and is said to be recovering as arrangements are made for continued care and rehabilitation.
The payments were $450 a week, the equivalent to half of what the men made each week harvesting onions.
“I want to say thank you to everybody, all the community; they all came together like we did,” said Jose Gonzales, a relative of one of the victims. Gonzales initially established a Go Fund Me account to raise money for the families; he quickly combined efforts with Harold of Tuxedo Corn, Harold’s son, David, Erik Westesen and the Western Colorado Migrant Rural Coalition, whose treasurer, Charles Greenacre, set up a benefit account at Alpine Bank under the nonprofit, which allows donations to be tax-deductible.
“We’re all here for a reason and helping families is what we do. I’m glad that we were all on the same page and just helping out. It tells us what the community is capable of doing for other members of the community,” Gonazales said.
The funding report and thanks to donors comes amid a finding that the crash was a suicidal act by the driver, Moroyoqui.
Colorado State Patrol 5C Troop Captain James Saunders’ records indicate suicide was determined based on the totality of the circumstances and the coroner’s finding. Further information about those circumstances was not immediately available.
“It’s not pretty,” Harold said, adding that the triple-fatal crash also affected the driver of the other vehicle, who was not at fault.
Harold did not know at the time he launched the effort that the wreck was apparently an intentional act, he said, adding that every penny to the fund can be accounted for.
“I thought it was a thing we had to do and evidently, all the people that contributed feel the same way. With this report, they may feel differently,” Harold said.
“I did what I thought was right at the time. They worked for me for many years. I knew them well. They were part of the family.”
The CSP said Moroyoqui, 32, was driving a 1993 Chevy Suburban when it struck a 2006 dump truck driven by a 36-year-old man. The Chevy was traveling west in the eastbound lane of Colorado 348 near Confluence Drive in Delta when it struck the dump truck head-on at a high speed.
Moroyoqui, Leon, 51, and Morales, 34, all died; Cano. 39, was severely injured. The men were not wearing seat belts, according to the CSP.
The dump truck driver was taken to the hospital with reported minor injuries. He was wearing his safety belt, per the CSP.
In the aftermath, the Harolds worked with the Colorado State Patrol and the Mexican Consulate to get the bodies repatriated to Mexico for the families’ final farewells.
“Somebody’s got to make these decisions and obviously, the families are in Mexico,” David Harold said. “They don’t have someone here to do it. I could have said, ‘Sorry, too bad; I don’t care; it’s not my job; it’s somebody else’s job to figure this out.’ Then it would have fallen on who? Essentially, the families and that obviously is difficult. I have responsibility as the guy who brought them up here to make sure we get them back.”
John Harold said one of his workers, who is related to one of the victims, drove to Mexico and collected Cano’s wife, then drove her to Colorado; Harold said this entailed hiring an attorney to obtain a humanitarian visa for the woman.
“A lot of people played a role in making it work, even though it’s a sad situation,” he said.
Cano was transferred to a Denver hospital and was released a few weeks ago, Westesen said. He was staying in a hotel as arrangements for outpatient care and therapy were being made; Westesen did not immediately know whether that would take place here or in Mexico.
“Obviously, this is pretty devastating, but I think these donations have given the families some time to readjust and at least figure out what their lives are going to look like moving forward,” Westesen said.
The families have yet to receive an insurance settlement, he said. “This has helped bridge that gap and maybe eased the initial financial hardship.”
Moroyoqui had worked for Tuxedo Corn since 2017; his wife, young son and baby daughter survive him.
Morales also had worked for Harold since 2017 and is survived by his sister and two young sons. Leon, an employee since 2007, leaves behind a wife, two adult children and a teenage daughter.
The migrant coalition works with farmworkers and their families. Greenacre, who is also a retired district judge, said the coalition agreed to open the account when John Harold inquired.
The fund was established about a month after the crash, and received the money that was in the Go Fund Me account Gonzales had set up, as well as a $2,000 donation from the coalition.
Between January and the end of April, the fund received $38,546, along with the roughly $3,600 from the Go Fund Me. Donations were both large — a $5,000 donation from someone in Arizona — and small. As well, the Knights of Columbus held a fundraising breakfast in Delta to benefit the families.
The benefit account, which is still open and accepting donations, had as of last week disbursed about $30,000 in payments to the families.
“It’s an incredible response from the communities,” Greenacre said. “We’ve had large donations, small donations, donations from out of state and lots of local donations.”
Combining the fundraising accounts helped spur donations from those hesitant of making donations online, Gonzales said, while John Harold said he disliked giving Go Fund Me a cut of the donations, as the platform requires.
“The community came and they helped out,” Gonzales said. “I think the community realized that, yeah, these people need help and there’s people that are willing to come forward, like myself, Erik, John and David. We all came and decided to go ahead and do this. I thought that was pretty good involvement in the community.”
John Harold reiterated how grateful he and the other fund organizers are to everyone who contributed to help the families. “It’s really, as far as I’m concerned, one of those feel-good stories,” he said, referring to the generosity on display.
Donations to the Western Colorado Migrant Coalition Four Family Fund may be made at any Alpine Bank branch. Specify the Four Family Fund and the coalition.
Money will be disbursed to the families for as long as it is available.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.