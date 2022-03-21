Colorado funeral homes will now have to open up for state regulators when a complaint is made against them.
On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis inked House Bill 1073, making the Funeral Establishment and Crematory Inspection Act law.
Prior to the law, the Department of Regulatory Agencies could only inspect funeral homes and their business records that were the subject of complaints when their owners agreed — an obvious deficiency, bill co-sponsor Matt Soper, R-Delta County, noted previously.
“I’m thrilled the governor signed our bill today to allow DORA to inspect a funeral home when a complaint has been made,” Soper said on Monday. “The legislation will solve the deficiencies in law exposed by the Sunset Mesa atrocity.”
Soper referred to Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, whose owner Megan Hess is accused of selling human remains without permission or knowledge of the deceased’s loved ones.
With her mother Shirley Koch, Hess has since been indicted federally on charges of aiding and abetting mail fraud concerning more than 30 deceased people, and of violating the hazardous materials shipping laws by sending the heads of three people who were positive for hepatitis-C without the proper paperwork.
Hess and Koch deny the allegations, as well similar allegations in civil suits.
Soper previously said that DORA had paid Hess multiple visits when she still operated Sunset Mesa (closed since the FBI served search warrants there in 2018), but that Hess denied regulators entry.
The alleged conduct of another funeral home operator, who did business in Lake and Chaffee counties, also drove House Bill 1073.
The operator of Kent Funeral Homes and his wife were charged with various offenses over the handling of bodies.
On Friday, March 18, the trial in their Summit County case ended in a mistrial because a potential juror was seen reading a newspaper article about the trial, according to the Summit Daily and CBS4 Denver, which reports that too few jurors could be seated. A new trial will reportedly begin in May.
“This law is for my constituents, some of whom were terribly harmed, by making sure DORA has the power to investigate and prevent funeral home malpractice and atrocities,” Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, who co-sponsored HB 1073 with Soper, said in a provided statement.
“I wish we did not have to pass bills like this but I am thankful we got this done and passed in a bipartisan way. The horrendous incidents in Gypsum, Leadville, Montrose and elsewhere made this necessary,” Roberts added.
“This law will make it easier for state agencies to identify negligence in funeral homes and crematories so no more families in Colorado will have to endure the heartbreak caused by the Kent Funeral Homes and others in our state.”