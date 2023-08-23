Further delay in Koch appeal as feds given more time for response in body-sale scheme case

A container of ashes marked with Jorge Tarango Pinon's name. The ashes did not belong to Tarango, whose plastinated remains were located by the FBI and recently returned to his family, who were among hundreds of people victimized by the Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors mail fraud case, entailing a scheme to sell human remains. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Over objections, the U.S. Attorney’s Office sought and was granted one more extension of the deadline by which to file its response to Shirley Koch’s appeal brief.
Koch, now serving 15 years for mail fraud for her role in a body-sale scam through Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors of Montrose, opposed the government’s second bid for an extension. The government’s workload in other cases is insufficient reason, U.S. public defender K.L. Penix said. Also, Koch’s rights would be compromised by further delay.
“Koch argues the extension requested by the United States would cause an inordinate delay such that it will infringe upon Koch’s due process rights to a timely appeal,” Penix wrote in a filing opposing the USAO’s Aug. 17 motion for further time. The government’s response to Koch’s appeal had been due Aug. 21; prosecutors wanted until Sept. 20.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in its motion cited a heavy caseload, noting other cases with pressing deadlines.
Monday, circuit judges granted the government’s motion to a degree, giving the USAO until Sept. 11 to file its response instead of until Sept. 20.
Koch was indicted in 2020 along with her daughter Megan Hess. Hess operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and, next door, Donor Services Inc., in Montrose. The latter purported to obtain donated human remains for research, medical and experimentation markets.
According to the 2020 indictment and statements in court, the women engaged in a long-running scheme to acquire human remains for sale, using the promise of low-cost cremations to bring in a steady supply. The women did not obtain consent for several decedents’ bodies, or in some cases, only had consent for partial donations. To cover up the scheme, they handed back random cremains to grieving families throughout the Western Slope, yet collected money for the cremations, according to federal prosecutors.
Sunset Mesa closed soon after FBI raids in 2018. In the following years, the case spawned multiple civil suits as well as changes in Colorado law.
Hess and Koch each ultimately pleaded guilty in 2022 to a single count of mail fraud. Hess is now serving 20 years at the same prison as her mother and is also appealing.
Hess' appeal brief, which had been due Wednesday, Aug. 23, is now due Sept. 22, after her attorneys again sought more time and that unopposed motion was granted. The motion cited the length of the appeal record — 2,000 pages — and upcoming deadlines in other cases.
Koch through her earlier appeal brief contends the length of her sentence was out of step with federal guidelines, as well as the terms of her plea agreement, and also punished her for conduct in which she did not engage.
United States District Judge Christine Arguello at sentencing Jan. 3 said Koch knew the so-called donations were unauthorized and that remains had been sold rather than donated. She also noted Koch had undertaken the actual work of dismemberment associated with the body sales.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
