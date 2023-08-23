Further delay in Koch appeal as feds given more time for response in body-sale scheme case

A container of ashes marked with Jorge Tarango Pinon's name. The ashes did not belong to Tarango, whose plastinated remains were located by the FBI and recently returned to his family, who were among hundreds of people victimized by the Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors mail fraud case, entailing a scheme to sell human remains. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Over objections, the U.S. Attorney’s Office sought and was granted one more extension of the deadline by which to file its response to Shirley Koch’s appeal brief.

Koch, now serving 15 years for mail fraud for her role in a body-sale scam through Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors of Montrose, opposed the government’s second bid for an extension. The government’s workload in other cases is insufficient reason, U.S. public defender K.L. Penix said. Also, Koch’s rights would be compromised by further delay.



