‘Game-changer’ in curbing prescription costs: Governor signs bill expanding RX importation program

Colorado consumers could see some prescription drug prices drop by as much as 75%, said backers of a freshly signed bill that expands an existing program that allows medications to be imported from Canada.
Governor Jared Polis inked Senate Bill 123 on Monday, with Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, and its other sponsors in attendance. The new law allows prescription drug imports from more countries.
“I think if you really think about it, our costs of drugs in Colorado are extremely high compared to some of the other states,” Coram said after the signing ceremony.
“ … Drugs in the United States are extremely expensive. By the time we get all the prescription drugs into it (state’s importation program), it will end up saving a tremendous amount of money.”
As just one example, Coram pointed to a drug for hepatitis-C that runs a whopping $98,000 for a 12-week course of treatment. Hepatitis-C has been a significant issue in the Department of Corrections, Coram said.
“I could actually ship the inmate to India and use the same drug and do it for $2,000. Across the board, it’s about a 75-percent cost-savings over what the over the counter price is right now,” he said.
“For far too long, people have been making difficult choices to afford their medications,” Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera said at the bill-signing ceremony. Primavera also leads the Office of Saving People Money on Health Care, established by Polis in 2019.
Even a decade ago, while working for the Health Care Policy and Financing Department, she heard of the lengths people would go to make their pricey meds last.
As Primavera recounted, they split their prescription doses; used expired medications; did not fill prescriptions they needed, or who cut back on necessities like food to be able to afford their medication.
“These are the decisions no Coloradan should have to make and they have been making them for far too long,” Primavera said.
Senate Bill 123, the Expand Canadian Prescription Import Program builds on the importation program established under 2019 legislation (Senate Bill 5). That bill implemented Canadian prescription drug importation as a program in the state Department of Health Care Policy and Financing.
The measure signed Monday allows the department to expand this program to manufacturers, wholesale distributors and pharmacies in nations other than Canada, which, if stringent requirements are met, can export prescriptions into Colorado.
Under the conditions in the newly signed bill, the manufacturers, wholesale distributors and pharmacies have to be appropriately licensed under their own country’s laws and regulations and must be approved by the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services or other designated federal authority.
The state health care policy and financing department is to submit information about the would-be exporters to Senate and House leadership and appropriate committees; the information is to include a comparison of the exporting nation’s regulatory system (including supply chain, drug manufacturing, labeling, tracking and tracing) to that of prescriptions administered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and it must demonstrate that the exporting nation’s systems are as stringent as the FDA’s, or otherwise ensure safety, purity and potency.
If the conditions spelled out by the new law are met, the health care policy department is to notify the House and Senate at least 30 days in advance of its intention to expand the prescription drug importation program to another country.
“The cost of prescription drugs continues to rise faster than any other major component of health care, contributing to the affordability challenge faced by Colorado consumers, employers and the state,” the text of SB 123 states, going on to cite the economic downturn and COVID-19 as circumstances making it even more imperative to ensure prescription drug affordability. The bill text also notes that many countries have even lower prices than do our neighbors to the north.
“Therefore, the General Assembly declares that by accessing additional countries’ drug supplies through Colorado’s drug importation program, Colorado could even further increase access and cost-savings associated with the program.”
The new law comes with bipartisan support. In addition to Coram, primary sponsors were Sen. Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins; Reps. Karen McCormick, D-Longmont and Mike Lynch, R-Wellington. Several other members of the House and Senate also signed onto the bill, propelling it to the governor’s desk Monday.
“It is bipartisan,” Ginal said. “I am very proud to say I think prescription drug savings is not a partisan issue.”
McCormick said the measure is proactive and puts Colorado at the forefront when the federal government opens up additional markets. These are the same drugs, but at lower costs, she said.
Lynch called the new law a commonsense, free market answer that has nothing to do with political parties, but instead has to do with what is right for citizens.
Coram at the signing called it landmark legislation he expects to see replicated nationwide; afterward, he said Colorado and Florida are leading the nation on addressing drug costs, and Colorado is ahead even of the Sunshine State.
“It truly is a game-changer. My only question is, I’ve been here 11 years, and why did it take this long?” Coram said at the signing ceremony.
“It’s just outrageous that in this day and age that Americans, including Coloradans, are paying five times as much, eight times as much, 10 times as much for the exact same pill made in the exact same factory as people in other countries,” Polis said. “That is one of the reasons that American health care bills are so high.”
Expanding the state’s prescription medication importation program beyond Canada increases Colorado’s leverage and will improve the return on investment in setting up the existing program, Polis said.
The biggest driver in health care costs is prescriptions, Kim Bimestefer, executive director of the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, said.
“We need a lot of leverage to address those drivers and this is one outstanding lever,” Bimestefer said of the new law.
Coram sees the importation expansion measure as one that will help address the systemic issues pushing health care costs. He said drug companies benefit from federal money to develop their products, then sell them to other countries for far less than they are sold here.
“They give us, the American taxpayers, the opportunity to pay twice,” Coram said, calling prescription prices “just ridiculous” overall.
Senate Bill 123 is expected to bring down prescription costs at the outset.
“I think that that’s a huge factor in driving down health care costs,” Coram said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
