Garden of Lights is bringing a whole 'watt' of light this year

Strings of colorful, solar-powered lights are just about ready to dazzle the community as volunteers wrap up weeks of preparation for the annual Garden of Lights display at the Montrose Botanic Gardens.
The event that began in 2015 has become an anticipated labor of love provided by the Botanic Gardens’ year-round volunteers each December.
For this year’s festivities, volunteers began assembling the outdoor Christmas décor around six weeks ago, planning the event to accommodate COVID-19 safety precautions while maintaining a fun night out for families and community members.
Long-time volunteer Liane Muller pointed out the personalized experience that volunteers bring to Montrose each year. While the Blossoms of Light event in Denver may be professionally constructed each year, Muller said that the Montrose Botanic Garden’s annual show is a unique experience for the community that spans across 3.5 acres.
Volunteers would dedicate at least two days a week, sometimes three, to setting up the event.
Without them, the annual extravaganza wouldn’t happen, said Carol Pyle, a former Botanic Gardens president and a volunteer since 2009.
“You’ll be amazed when it’s dark — to be able to see all the lights and everything,” said Pyle of the upcoming show.
Pyle and Muller were just two among the volunteers setting up the lights and materials in the chilly air on Wednesday afternoon.
They detailed the new and returning features of the event, including the beloved Tunnel of Lights that volunteers were in the process of building.
The Botanic Gardens decided to seat Santa Claus behind Plexiglas as a COVID health precaution. Microphones will be set up on each side of the glass so children can share their wishes with the Christmas patron
“Of course the kids get excited with the lights and everything, but we also have horse-drawn wagons [that people really enjoy],” said Pyle.
The wagons are draped with lights and decorations as they carry passengers through a trail along the property — the annual feature often draws in long lines of excited people.
This year will look somewhat different, though, according to Muller. The horse-drawn wagons can only partake in the event for four nights, which may limit the amount of rides each person can take down to one ride, instead of the multiple that many children often go on. Muller added that patrons may receive a ticket for one ride on the wagons.
New this year will be Botanic Gardens Director Lorraine Shide’s handmade “Gnome Mountain,” where tiny gnomes will reside amongst a string of lights while perched on a miniature mountain in the gardens.
Patrons can also expect to see a new lit-up stream bed surrounded by deer and a new waterfall, a sight that will greet the event-goers as they enter the front gates.
A tipi traditionally donated by the Colorado Yurt Company stands as decoration, sparkling with a string of lights along one of the garden’s walking paths.
“We’ll have a tent set up where people will pay if they don’t have pre-purchased tickets,” said Pyle. “And then they can stroll around however they want.”
The event will include lighted displays and trees in the gardens, 3-D light creations, music and hot cocoa for sipping.
The lights show also provides students with an opportunity to volunteer, this year brings in high school students from Project Unify hoping to help the community.
Montrose High School student and Project Unify member Ta’Tiana Gray described Unify as a program where students can volunteer in the community, but its members are also dedicated to helping individuals with special needs.
“It’s a place where we get to help the special needs, where kids from the actual high school can come and volunteer, can hang out and go to Special Olympics and just get out of our community,” said Gray of the project’s mission.
Gray and her Unify peers volunteered for the Botanic Gardens throughout the week, lending their hands to the process.
“We were helping make some important decisions, and now we’re just helping set up,” said Gray.
Tickets are: Adults $5; family of four (up to two adults), $12; children 4 and younger, free, and children 5 – 18 years, $3.
The display will run Dec. 17, 18, 19, Dec. 22, 23 and again on Dec. 26 and 27. All nights will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The gardens are located behind the Montrose Pavilion at 1800 Pavilion Drive.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/gardenoflightsmontrose
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.