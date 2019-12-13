The Montrose Botanic Gardens are opening their 2019 Garden of Lights Saturday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
There will be horse drawn wagon rides, a tunnel of lights, Santa and storytellers, hot drinks, live music and more.
Over 60 volunteers have put in hundreds of hours stringing lights, and checking bulbs.
Linda Bentley, a garden member, worked with area high school kids four years ago to make authentic echinacea, or cone flowers that are beautifully lit for the holiday.
The horse drawn rides will wander through their own paths, looking at all of the beautiful displays and will start from their own new patio.
There will be a tunnel of lights, Elsa and Anna from Frozen, animated lights with 10 dancing trees set to music and so much more.
Included will be the Love Bench with a kissing ball with mistletoe hanging above. Lorraine Shide says in years past they have had one couple propose at the Love Bench and another area couple returns each year to have their photo taken there.
Tickets are Adults $5, family of 4 (up to 2 adults) $12, children 4 and under free, and children 5 - 18 years $3.
Besides this weekend the display will run Dec. 21, 22, 23 and again on Dec. 26 and 27. All nights will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.