Year-end legislation is needed to protect for at least two years the federal payments rural communities with public lands receive, Colorado’s senators say.
U.S. Sen Cory Gardner, a Republican, and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, joined 29 other senators to push for a minimum two-year reauthorization of Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILT, as well as the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act programs, or SRS.
PILT payments benefit Montrose County and counties in several other Western states that contain public lands upon which counties cannot collect property tax. PILT helps reimburse such counties and in past years, Montrose has received more than $2 million for its general fund, in consideration of the nearly 1 million acres of public lands within its boundaries.
“Because the federal government does not pay local property taxes, rural counties containing large swaths of federal lands cannot collect this critical revenue source and are routinely forced to make difficult financial decisions,” the 31 senators wrote to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Oct. 2.
The letter says PILT funding has proved vital to law enforcement services, jails, libraries and mental health programs — yet, despite previous attempts for longer-term reauthorization, PILT is for now set to expire at the end of the fiscal year.
The SRS funding is also a “critical lifeline” that helps fund schools, road maintenance, law enforcement and search and rescue operations on federal lands, the senators wrote. The money for SRS comes from timber sales on federal forests and revenues from some lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management. Congress passed SRS about 20 years ago to compensate counties containing federal land, but it expired at the end of last fiscal year.
“Congress has an obligation to ensure counties with large swaths of federally owned, tax-exempt forests and rangelands can adequately provide essential services for their residents,” the letter states.
The senators seek a short-term reauthorization as they continue to work toward a long-range solution.
Bennet and Gardner were among senators who in September introduced legislation to reauthorize PILT for 10 years.
