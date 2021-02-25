Gary Ratcliff is a photographer with an eye for nature.
Recently retired from his work with the Montrose campus of Colorado Mesa University, Ratcliff has set his focus back on his camera and outdoor adventures.
“My primary interest is being in mountain landscapes, so I get to see a lot of beautiful scenery. It compliments my passion for being outdoors,” Ratcliff said.
Ratcliff said his father is the reason he found his passion for photography.
When Ratcliff was a young teenager, his father got into the profession and pulled him into it as well.
“Back in those days, nothing was digital. Black and white was very common because it was easy to process. So we had a dark room in the basement and he had a lot of camera gear he’d sometimes let me borrow,” he said.
Ratcliff received his first ribbon at 12 for a photography show, and discovered how much he enjoyed the work.
His career took him into university administration, but he always wanted to break his camera out again.
“What I like about photography is that it gets me out in the outdoors,” Ratcliff said.
When it comes to the process, Ratcliff does everything himself.
Most of his photography involves hiking and backpacking into the backcountry.
He even does his own printing and framing, printing mostly on canvas.
This is why his work is such a good fit for the upcoming Montrose Center for the Arts March gallery, Ratcliff said.
Ratcliff treats his canvases with a clear, satin varnish and UV inhibitor, which is ideal for the lighting in the MCA studio.
The show will include 15 canvas wraps of his photography, with landscape and wildlife photos included.
Based in Ridgway, Ratcliff has endless opportunities for his wildlife and landscape photography, especially of the San Juan mountain range.
“One photo in the show is a Milky Way photo,” Ratcliff said.
“This part of the San Juan mountains in Ridgway has a designation in the Dark Skies Association.”
The Dark Skies Association is an organization that grants communities, based on a certain set of criteria, guidelines in an area in order to protect the night skies from light pollution.
“You can really see the stars at night. It’s cool to live in a place where you can see the Milky Way so clearly, and with my photos, you can see the Milky Way amidst the foreground.”
Photographers think like painters and designers, said Ratcliff.
As an artist, composition matters tremendously, from shapes, forms, lines, to textures.
“You think of art as an illusion,” Ratcliff said.
“If you were living in a cave and you saw water and greenery, you would probably think that’s a good place to be.”
An emerging field in neuroaesthetics fascinates Ratcliff. The field involves brain researchers placing people in an MRI and showing them photos of art.
The subjects’ brains are triggered by the art, but most especially by art they enjoy.
A worthy note, Ratcliff said, were the subjects who lit up when shown photos of landscapes.
The photographer may take a photo of wildflowers or elk, but he will have a patch in the foreground. He may even have a waterfall or mountain in the background.
“There’s a pattern, harmony, and balance to it. Images aren’t too complex or loaded with things that distract the eye,” said Ratcliff.
The artist reception will be held on March 5 from 5 — 7 p.m. at the Montrose Center for the Arts.
The exhibit will run from March 2 through March 27, every Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
