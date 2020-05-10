Montrose High School seniors Josie Eccher and Eric Gutierrez-Camacho were awarded the Gayle Clark Memorial Scholarship. The MHS grads wrote letters addressing their scholarship, thankful for the support the opportunity will provide them as they look forward to college.
Josie Eccher
During the summer of 2017, I began as a volunteer on a study for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. During this time, I spent a lot of hours on the Uncompahgre River talking to anglers and white water rafters.
This opportunity supported my idea of being involved in natural resources when I got older. Growing up on the Western Slope of Colorado, I have had the opportunity to learn to fly fish in some of the most beautiful undiscovered places. Whether it was going out to the river in our town, or backpacking into high mountain creeks, fly fishing has been at the center of my life. Growing up with my Winston rod in hand has given me some of the most amazing adventures that I have been on, but growing up fly fishing has also taught me great responsibility.
I plan to earn a bachelor’s degree in environmental science, and specialize in fisheries when I reach graduate school. My appreciation for fly fishing came with the knowledge that I needed to do my part to conserve fish habitat, whether it be releasing all of the native trout I catch, or picking up trash on river banks. Fishing comes with responsibility, and it is because of my love for catching fish that I will pursue a career in natural resources.
As I begin my next academic journey, I am forever grateful for the financial support that the Gayle Clarke memorial scholarship has given me. I am so thankful for the support and I know it will help me to be successful as this new journey begins.
Reflection
Eric D. Gutierrez-Camacho
During my freshman year at Montrose High School, I got involved in the Project Lead the Way courses that the school has to offer. It was there with Mr. Simpson that I was able to find my passion for engineering and develop plans for my future after MHS.
I knew I was going to college for engineering, but I had nothing specific in mind. Regardless, it was going to cost a lot of money, so I dedicated a good amount of my senior year to applying for scholarships. After four years of job opportunities and internships to expose myself to the numerous fields, I decided that studying biomedical and mechanical engineering at Colorado State University would be my best bet. I had a lot of experience in the civil engineering field, but ultimately decided it wasn’t something I wanted to dedicate my life to. Thanks to Cathy Williams and the scholarship committee, I will be able to fund my studies at CSU with the Gayle Clarke Memorial Scholarship. Gayle Clarke was a strong leader who had a firm belief in education. This belief is what is allowing me to pursue a higher education today and I couldn’t be more thankful.
