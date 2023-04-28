While seasoned riders are probably all too familiar with common trail etiquette and safety precautions, a little refresher never hurts. And, if you’re new to the sport or the Western Slope, there are things that are, as they say, good to know before you go.
While some unwritten rules of riding seem like common sense, others are a little less intuitive. And if you’re riding in the desert, there are a few extra things to consider.
Water and sunscreen, for example, are incredibly important.
“If you don’t take a lot of water, you will die,” Chris Brown, owner of Brown Cycles in Grand Junction, said bluntly.
Exactly how much you need to be comfortable may come down to trial and error, but he said a good rule of thumb is to aim to finish your ride with at least one full water bottle and some food to spare. Narrowing down how much to bring also depends heavily on the duration and difficulty of your ride, so take these things into account when planning. And remember, though some trailheads in Mesa County have restrooms, don’t count on them for running water as most are simply pit toilets.
Brown also suggested letting a friend or family member know where you’re going and when you should be back and said he usually sends his wife pictures of trailheads each time he hops on a new route. Big accidents can happen in a sport like mountain biking, and taking steps to ensure someone can find and help you as soon as possible is important. Carrying your own first aid kit is also a good idea, along with simple bike repair equipment.
“Be responsible and take care of you and your riding party,” said Kevin Sperle, chair of the Grand Valley Canyons chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association.
He noted rides on the Western Slope, even dubbed with the same difficulty level, may be different than those elsewhere in the country, and suggested newcomers to the area start small to see how the trails compare skill level-wise.
“I grew up in Wisconsin,” he said. “A black trail in Wisconsin isn’t the same as a black trail in Grand Junction.”
But, he said, trail ratings are fairly consistent across the Western Slope, so riders bagging black and double-black diamonds in Ridgway, Montrose and Delta are likely ready for some of Mesa County’s tougher rides.
Bikers should remember most trails out here are rated like ski trails, with a green circle signifying the easiest slopes, a blue square designated for intermediate rides and black and double-black ratings reserved for expert-only routes.
Sperle said riders should plan carefully before heading out, and pay close attention to maps and trail signs. Additionally, for more remote rides or bikers less familiar with the area, he suggested downloading map and GPS apps like MTBProject or Trailforks.
While safety is the most important thing for riders to consider, it’s also important to maintain good trail etiquette to preserve the trails for future bikers.
“First and foremost, stay on the trail,” Sperle said, adding that riders shouldn’t veer off to create “social trails” or try to add elements that aren’t on the existing trail. And if it’s muddy, he said, just don’t ride, because that will tear up the trail for everyone, and somebody will have to put hard work into fixing it.
In desert areas like the Grand Valley, there’s another reason bikers should be careful to stay on packed-down trails. Megan Vorse, a salesperson at Over The Edge in Fruita, noted the “dirt” that flanks many trails is actually cryptobiotic crust, which is composed of a combination of living organisms. The crust serves the important function of preventing erosion and stopping sand from being blown away, where it can actually reach snowy areas and negatively impact snowmelt. If trampled, the organisms can take years to return.
And one more thing; while the Western Slope boasts dozens, if not more, miles of singletrack trails, it’s important to remember there are volunteers and groups like COPMOBA making sure they are ready to ride. Sperle suggested, wherever you live or ride, to consider giving back by helping out your local trail group to keep nearby routes in good shape.
