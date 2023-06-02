Get ready to (river) run: Staying safe in high water

The heavy, and quickly melting, snowpack that hit the Western Slope this year promises an extra exciting season for water sports enthusiasts, with some experts expecting rivers to peak in the coming weeks and promise high flows deep into the season.
“We should have some legitimate whitewater this year,” Telluride Outside owner John Duncan told the Daily Press back in April.
But while big swells promise big fun, they can also spell danger, and recreationists must be particularly careful when planning routes along the fast-moving and changing rivers. Michael Haskins, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s swiftwater investigator, said even familiar sections can boast new challenges and hazards in a year like this.
“With higher flows we have a lot of changes in the river system,” he said. “It's almost a new run every time. You need to be extremely vigilant, and that’s not just on the harder class IV and class V rapids.”
Haskins is referring to the system which rates rapids on a six-point scale, ranging from fast-moving water suitable for floating in a tube to sustained, violent and unavoidable rapids that should only be attempted by experts.
High water can mean some rapids get bigger, others get smaller, banks change, rocks move and driftwood can pose extra problems.
The Dolores River, which didn’t even run high enough to float rafts last season, already claimed the life of seasoned rafter Richard Zehm, whose craft flipped in the heavy flows.
Colorado’s last high water year was 2019, and more than 10 victims died in whitewater accidents according to data from American Whitewater.
Haskins said flows this year could look similar to 2019, but this season could see more inexperienced rafters taking to the river than before, as interest in outdoor activities surged during and after the pandemic.
“This will be the biggest water year for a lot of newer recreationists,” he said.
A healthy respect for the river, as well as an honest self-assessment, is key for rafters and other water enthusiasts looking to have a fun season.
For newbies — and visitors especially — Haskins recommended hiring a commercial outfitter for early expeditions.
Daniel Roman, founder of Hotchkiss-based Western Slope SUP, which also offers rafting trips, said he expects tours to fill up this summer and for the season to run longer than usual. But, he cautioned, people should do some research before booking a trip and inquire about the experience level of guides.
“I wouldn't get in a raft with anybody right now that doesn’t have three years of professional experience,” he said.
Even typically slow-moving rivers can be high and fast right now, and Roman isn’t letting any guides run trips with less than five years of commercial experience.
For those planning private expeditions, his message was simple: “You really need to know what you’re getting into and have the skills for that.”
Johnny Lombino, owner of another outfitter, SOL Paddle Boards in Telluride, also suggested checking the weather and water temperatures before heading out. Even if it’s hot outside, the river probably isn’t, and boaters may want to consider thick wetsuits or even dry suits, especially for early-season expeditions.
Every single shop owner, state employee and guide we talked to, though, offered one universal piece of advice: “Just wear your life jacket,” said Ridgway State Park Manager John Freeborn.
While this simple advice can prevent unnecessary drownings, it’s not where river safety begins and ends.
Haskins said it’s essential for individuals and groups to perform honest self-assessments before hitting any run, and be ready to choose a different section or turn back if someone isn’t comfortable.
“The river is going to be there tomorrow,” he said.
Recreationists should consider their fitness and swimming ability, as well as their craft-handling skills, experience with the water level they're facing, and how well they know the particular river section — and if they’ve ever seen it in its current state.
“Always play the what-if game,” Haskins said.
Where are the put-ins and eddies? What will you do if something goes wrong? What are search and rescue options? In remote areas without cell service, rafters and other river users should carry another kind of communication device.
Haskins advised carrying a whistle, helmet, throw bag, first-aid and survival kits, as well as patching gear for people using inflatable crafts. As with any outdoor and especially backcountry activities, he suggested letting someone know where you’re going and when you should be back.
And if you do hit the water? Don’t panic. Haskins said falling into a brisk Colorado river will likely come with a side of cold shock, and that’s normal.
Fallen rafters “need to be aggressive in their self-rescue,” he said. This means floating with the feet pointed downriver to assess the situation, and swimming hard toward an eddy or watercraft, whichever is closer, as soon as possible. Haskins warned against trying to put a foot down in moving water, as it could easily become trapped between rocks as rushing water pushed the stuck rafter under the surface.
Before heading out, rafters can check out flows for different river sections on CPW’s website: https://dwr.state.co.us/Tools/Stations.
While caution is important in a year like this, don’t let the conditions scare you off the river. If anything, local businesses and guides are extra pumped for this year’s season.
“We’ve got the highest water we’ve seen in about 30 years,” Roman said. “I'm hoping we will have flows well into July, which is a real treat.”