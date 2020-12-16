Getting a handle on housing: Nonprofit launches survey; collaborative group looks for a five-year strategy

Experts and officials may have an idea of what housing needs in Montrose are — but what, they ask, does the actual community say?
Housing Resources of Western Colorado’s Montrose office has identified a large section of town to survey, an area that offers a good mix of demographics, housing types and income levels and, so, can provide a reasonable “snapshot” of what’s happening on the ground.
“It’s really about community needs, especially around housing,” Housing Resources Community Building and Engagement Director Abbie Brewer said.
“One of the keys in trying to understand is, are people able to pay their rent, or pay their mortgages? So, we’re looking at affordable housing and what it looks like.”
The survey’s housing questions also solicit thoughts on homelessness in Montrose County, where it is estimated that between 800 and 1,800 people do not have a home to stay in. Housing Resources asks respondents for their thoughts on supportive housing — apartment rental assistance coupled with support services.
“Those are the key pieces around housing and how Housing Resources can support the community and also strengthen some of those other pieces,” Brewer said.
The survey is also being used to assess perceptions about whether Montrose is a good place to live; community involvement; services and safety.
The area being surveyed is a broad swath encompassing the Northbrook manufactured housing community, LaRaza Park and West Main Mobile Home Park, as well as areas near Northside Elementary, downtown City Market, Montrose High School, portions of South First — Seventh streets; portions of North and South Park Avenue, and portions of North First — Ninth streets.
“We wanted to make sure we have that snapshot of the real community, not just the people who are retired, or who have children, but kind of the snapshot of everybody,” Brewer said.
Housing Resources uses U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s criteria to define “affordable” housing as that for which a person pays no more than 30% or his or her income.
“We think we have ideas, especially around affordable housing, but what does that really look like? We talk about affordable housing, but does that mean $1,200-a-month rentals, or does that mean $500 a month?” Brewer said. “… We can’t just say across the board that $1,200 a month is affordable housing. We have to define it by each household.”
Survey data will help better answer that question, plus offer insight into what kinds of housing should be planned, as well as guide educational programs concerning such things as credit-building and home-buying.
“This survey will really help us plan for the future of housing in Montrose,” Brewer said. “It’s not being done (by) a developer. This is from the perspective of a nonprofit. We’re not looking at developing property. We’re really looking at what is needed and hopefully, we can share this information with others that can help with pieces of the puzzle.”
People should call Miriam Cardenas at 970-901-6249 to see if they live in an area eligible for the survey. The first 200 people to complete the survey are to receive a $20 gift card to City Market.
The survey can be found at https://bit.ly/2KclJp7 and the deadline is Dec. 22. People can also arrange to fill out a paper survey or complete it by phone by calling Cardenas.
“This will give us some data to say yes, we know the community well and this reflects what the community needs,” said Brewer.
Housing Resources of Western Colorado is part of a local housing collaboration group, which is just in the beginning and informal phases of developing a five-year plan to tackle housing issues. The collaboration’s work is separate from the survey Housing Resources is conducting.
The collaborative group includes city and county government, Hilltop Family Resources, The Center for Mental Health and other organizations serving people for whom housing presents issues.
“The lack of affordable housing and safe housing options definitely impacts the people that we serve, from families, to our youth who aren’t safe at home and who are transitioning (from foster care),” Hilltop Regional Director Josie Anders-Mize said.
CASA of the 7th Judicial District has built supportive housing here for youths who age out of the foster care system. The micro-unit project, 1st Place on Second Street, provides housing at 30% of the participant’s income and support services to help young people who have not had the same start in their adult lives as their peers who were not in foster care.
“Luckily we have 1st Place on Second Street as a resource,” Anders-Mize said. “But there’s just not a lot of rentals and sometimes the conditions in which families are living are not ideal for health child development.”
The micro units of 1st Place and Haven House Transitional Living Center in Olathe, which offers eligible families housing and support services, are “extremely helpful,” Anders-Mize said, but these can by no means house everyone in need.
“We see a lack of rentals, a lack of affordable rentals, and families sometimes doubling up, with multi-generational families in small spaces,” she said.
“With COVID in the very beginning, it really was rough on some of our multi-generational families.”
Where there is affordable housing, including housing that accepts federal assistance vouchers, the wait lists are long.
“Fair market rates for rent in our county don’t align with wages and circumstances for a lot of families Hilltop is serving. This is not unique to Montrose. This is nationwide and certainly Colorado-wide,” Anders-Mize said.
“We’re really trying to focus on housing first and meeting that basic need, with hope that if we know families are at least housed, we can wrap services around them to address some of the other barriers going on.”
The Center for Mental Health also sees housing stability as a critical factor for its clients.
“People’s behavioral health concerns, if their basic needs aren’t being taken care of, it’s really hard to focus on your behavioral health needs,” the Center’s deputy director of Operations and Special Projects Ed Hagins said. “You really are focusing on those basic needs, rather than some of the stuff that’s going on.”
Permanent supportive housing would increase the likelihood of a person receiving services and support, and also the likelihood they will engage in such services, Hagins said.
Many people struggle to find affordable housing, not only center clients.
“It’s tough. We have new hires coming through the door on a regular basis. It’s a struggle finding rental properties, let alone a house you can buy, especially if you’re new in the workforce,” Hagins said.
“Compound that with poverty, with behavioral health concerns and what’s difficult for somebody doing pretty well becomes next to impossible for others.”
One of the housing collaboration’s targets is crisis intervention; often, when someone does not have a stable home, there are other challenges he or she is dealing with, Brewer said.
“We’re really looking at how do we build a better housing crisis intervention program with all of us to really help stabilize people’s housing,” she said.
The housing collaboration is also looking at mobile home communities.
“This is really the most affordable housing in our community still. How do we build better communities in our mobile home communities?” Brewer said.
The housing collaboration, too, is eyeing supportive housing models — what does it looks like, can it be developed, and who might lead those efforts?
There’s also what Brewer called “meeting the market,” in consideration of whether any plans for development meet market needs. This might look like building more housing with lower rental rates or advocating for higher wages, but the group does not yet know.
“We’re looking at out of the box ways to address the housing instability. What we’re really trying to do is stabilize housing, not just for people already homeless, but how can we make sure people are staying in their homes?” Brewer said.
Housing collaboration members are using a contracted facilitator to come up with a strategic plan for short- and long-term needs concerning housing.
“We want to be a partner at the table,” Anders-Mize said. “If the long-term vision is that we eventually do have a permanent supportive housing model, then certainly Hilltop would be open to being the wraparound (services) provider that would provide support to individuals and families within that type of program.”
Although Housing Resources’ survey is a separate undertaking, the housing collaboration members expect the results will be informative for the five-year plan, Hagins said.
“If we’re going to go after this, it needs to be current data. I think the fact that this group (Housing Resources) is doing a survey speaks to the seriousness of the effort,” he said.
Brewer said the idea driving the housing collaboration group is to get a grasp on the housing crunch so that it doesn’t continue to be an issue.
“There’s no silver bullet. I think this group will try to find small programs and projects and we mitigate the housing crisis that we have,” she said.
