Getting fresh with the food chain

The lure of hemp and CBD oil appealed to David Coker, Don Coram, Gene Chuchuru, and John Reams. So, they started a company called Paradox Ventures to provide hemp bedding plants to growers.
It was a part of the hemp rush that enveloped the Montrose area, starting about four years ago. They purchased the old Riverside Nursery property, a piece of land that included 30,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art greenhouse space. They produced over 200,000 hemp plants, most of which they “sold” to hemp growers. They also cultivated part of their stock all the way to harvest — 2019 was supposed to be the first big payoff.
“We still have not gotten paid,” said Coker, whom most people know as a builder of quality homes both on the Western Slope and over in the “other” Colorado.
You see, an ounce of CBD oil lasts a user “forever;” consumers don’t buy it by the gallon. The supply and demand equation collapsed in about 30 minutes late last year. The market became glutted before the rush really began. The Paradox fellows found themselves with a great hemp bedding property but no buyers for the final product.
Never let it be said that this quartet are the kind of people who go quietly into bankruptcy and sell the farm. Rather, the foursome set a course to re-purpose the Paradox hemp nursery. But, what to do?
Enter Samantha Wynne. Thirty-seven years old. Massive smile. A force of nature when it comes to growing and marketing fresh, locally grown farm products. She is the owner of Freshies Farms, a garden/nursery business. It did not take long for Wynne to show the Paradox gentlemen the way out of their dilemma. The Paradox Four are now the Freshies Five as Wynne becomes a partner in the venture. Freshies at Riverside stages its grand opening this weekend.
Some of our readers will know Samantha as the guiding light to the creation and success of the Montrose Farmers market. Her passions are connectivity between the producers of food and fiber and the consumers of them. She is big on high quality for everything — from fresh tomatoes to organically grown meats. She is also big on family, hers and her customers. You will see Wynne children in the store doing all sorts of tasks as part of the team.
“I am proud to have a family business serving other families in Montrose,” Wynne said.
Wynne and the Paradox principals got together earlier in the spring. By the first of April, the prototype of a 21st century “fruit stand” as a family destination was taking shape. In its present iteration, Freshies at the River begins life as a garden center and bedding nursery for vegetables and flowers.
Early customers are treated to the sight of healthy, vibrantly green tomato, chili, and other plant stock. There is a huge variety of flowers, splashing color all over the inside of one of the sun-lit, automated greenhouse cells.
The Freshies at Riverside nursery/store is located on LaSalle Road, just west of the Uncompahgre River.
Besides the massive greenhouse complex, there is eight acres of land and a one-acre pond that is stocked with fish. They have been in the soft opening stage for a month. The flowers and tomato plants are just the beginning.
“We have been quite busy, once the word got out that we were open,” Wynne said. But she adds, “We have only just begun.”
“By July, you won’t recognize the place,” Coker said.
Besides more produce and flowers grown by the Freshies staff, Wynne is in the process of screening and setting up agreements with local area suppliers of organic and wholesomely grown food products. With the growing trend and demand for “locally grown” products, plenty of growers are turning to local and regional outlets. Wynne says that she has a long list of potential suppliers.
“Our standards are high. If a farm says that they are organic, they need to be certified. We need to see exceptional quality,” she said.
Wynne has already signed on Kinikin Eggs, Grand Mesa Dairy, and Happy Hogs. The products of those suppliers are on hand now. Wynne has been on a whirlwind tour of farms and ranches, big and small, looking for perfect fits for Freshies.
Wynne has a staff of 12, at this point, and by the time the project reaches the vision, held by Wynne, Coker and his partners, she said the employee count will be around 50 full-time. So far, the labor component meets Wynne’s approval. The staff includes skilled botanists, cultivators, greenhouse technicians, and others.
“The people we have now are highly skilled and very motivated,” Wynne said.
Several of the current compliments came from the preceding Paradox team and needed no training. She said that she has hired some folks whose attitudes and passion have impressed her.
“I am doing some training and letting them learn while they work.”
So, what is the vision that Wynne brought to the Paradox investors and that has been honed over the past three months?
“We see a destination where people can shop for high quality food, they can have a glass of wine and some cheese, the kids can fish in the lake, people can come and learn about botany, and we can stage events like weddings,” Coker said.
Coker talks about it like it is already a reality. He says that in a year, it will be. Wynne agrees.
In fact, in anticipation of weddings, not only at Freshies but elsewhere, Wynne and her team are in the early stages of developing a world class dahlia inventory. Dahlias are a favorite among designers who do floral work for events.
“There are about 150 dahlia species,” said Wynne as we looked at a table loaded with strange looking tubers labeled with names like Scuria, Blizzard, Aurora’s Kiss, and others.
“Next week we will start planting bulbs in the greenhouse and by mid-summer we’ll have a beautiful selection of Dahlias.”
Freshies will sell both cut flowers and bulbs. Freshies also sells nursery supplies, bedding plants and seeds. You can even buy a bag of genuine Paonia Soil.
A strong education center for gardeners and farmers who want to learn more about growing things is being developed. And, if a gardener or farmers needs help, they can get it.
“We will be doing classes that will show how organic farming is accomplished and how they can grow crops with fewer or no chemicals,” Wynne said.
Most of the education will be hands-on.
All told, it sounds like Freshies is joining the Colorado Agritourism industry.
“Yes, we are,” Coker said. “We have a vision and that is part of it. Agriculture is a huge part of life in this valley and it can play a role in attracting tourists.”
“We have the land and the infrastructure to create something very special here,” said the Front Range transplant who came here in 2015 and feels like he is at home.
The operation will function year-round. Winter will see fresh veggies and other stock grown in the greenhouses.
“We will be open with fresh produce seven days a week, 12 months a year,” said Coker, putting those desert producers on notice that Montrose has its own winter produce. Coupling with other produce farmers, Freshies plans on offering farm fresh produce on a tight cycle.
“When our partners are supplying and our operation is going full steam, we will be taking fresh produce deliveries every two days,” Coker said.
“Freshies is the name for a reason,” Wynne said. “We really intend for everything to be as fresh as possible.
Is the Paradox Ventures gone forever?
“We will still do some consulting for those who are going to continue to grow hemp and we’ll do some seed starts,” Coker said.
Beyond that, the Four Horsemen of the Hemp Rush will forgo continued stress related to the price of an ounce of CBD oil and concentrate instead on things people do buy by the pound, the gallon, the sack, the dozen or even the ton.
