We all have times when we need help.
I’ve been working on Region 10’s Senior Companion Program now for just over a year and, in the New Year’s tradition, I’ve been thinking about the experiences I had in the year past, and the lessons learned.
The Senior Companion Program pairs two people over the age of 55. The “host companion” is someone who might need some assistance or some company. The “volunteer companion” is someone who has the time and inclination to be helpful. My job is to get to know potential companions and to pair them up.
I have an initial meeting with the people who have been referred to the program, or have expressed interest in it. I explain the program, chat with them and try to get a sense of their interests and needs. If they are still interested they fill out paperwork.
I then find them a companion to work with. The three of us meet and discuss schedules and activities. The goal is to have the companion pair get together on a scheduled, weekly basis and spend the time in a way that will be useful and enjoyable for both of them. Some meet for only one hour a week and some get together twice a week for several hours each time.
So far, most of the pairings have been successful and often they’ve turned into good friendships with the two enjoying meals and outings together as well as accomplishing errands and tasks.
What have I learned? These lessons are obvious, but they are the kind that you forget and need to be reminded are true.
For one, it is hard to ask for help. Only about a fourth of the people who are referred to the program as potential host companions actually decide to participate. Even those who choose to become host companions tell me they fear losing their privacy and independence.
What they find, once they are connected to the program, is that it is set up to help them stay independent.
If they can no longer drive, their volunteer companion can give them rides to the store to shop or take them to the bank or hair salon or doctors office.
If they are lonely their volunteer can play cards or discuss books or take them to community events. If they need simple housekeeping help their volunteer can provide it.
And if they need help beyond what their companion can give, their volunteer and Region 10 can help to look for legal aid, or a wheelchair, or home repair, or assistance in applying for Medicaid.
I’ve learned that we all want to contribute. The folks who volunteer have big hearts and are generous with their time and concern. They tell me “I feel I am doing what I am meant to be doing.” They all go to great lengths to be friendly and useful to their host companions. And in return, the volunteers say, they gain a great deal from their hosts, because their hosts are interesting people with rich experience and much that they give back.
And that is another lesson from this year: that the people who need assistance should not be defined by their needs. They are complete people with stories and interests and skills. We have hosts with master’s degrees in English and horticulture, hosts who are fluent in French, who have trained horses, who were church leaders, who ran businesses. Hosts who are fiber artists, who like to fish, who like to dance, who like to swim, who love books, who are interested in history, who are passionate about animals.
Given their rich histories and abilities, I am in awe of the good cheer and courage with which our host companions face circumstances that are now limiting their activities. I think I can speak for our volunteer companions as well as myself when I say I am honored to be allowed to work against those limitations.
If you are interested in participating in the Senior Companion Program, as either a host or a volunteer, please contact me at Region 10, 970-765-3123. The next training for volunteer companions is scheduled for Jan. 20, 21 and 22.
Meg Nagel is the Senior Companion Program coordinator for Region 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.