The robotics lab at Centennial Middle School is full of robotics parts, flat tables where robots can move around, and when class is in session, gaggles of enthusiastic tweens and teens.
Chris Thompson enjoys teaching the class to engaged students — “they’re excited to come and see what they can do” — and his students also have enjoyed building robots and completing challenges.
“I thought it was really interesting to have to build your own robot and encode it to do something,” said Isabella Miller, a seventh-grade student in Thompson’s class. “I like the math behind it.”
The students also enjoy taking this class in tandem with the other engineering classes offered at Centennial. The experience in the classes is shaping seventh-grader Cade Saunders’ ideas about what he wants to do in the future.
“It really shows me how fun engineering and problem solving can be, so maybe I’ll want to be an engineer,” Cade said.
The robots the students make are made from base robots that come with guidelines to build, but they can modify them by adding trailers or switching around the tires.
The robots are replete with a variety of programmable sensors, including one that can detect different colors on the ground. All of these sensors can be worked into codes for where/how the robot should go and do.
The robots that the students use can be programmed with a program the students write, or also can drive live with a remote that resembles video game controllers.
Writing code, though, requires lots of trial and error: “If it doesn’t run smoothly, you just have to find where you might have made a mistake, fix it, and see if it works,” Isabella explained.
The younger students start with more basic robots with additional detailed instructions before moving on to more complex builds that they can add more modifications to.
“It’s on the kids to change it, so they all look a little bit the same and a little bit slightly different,” Thompson explained. “That’s the cool thing about it — they make it their own.”
The students participate in a variety of competitions throughout the year, but participation is optional. The company that builds the robots, VEX Robotics, issues new challenges every year: the students build robots to score the maximum number of points on the particular challenges and compete with other schools.
Centennial students have been participating in competitions for the past four years, Thompson said.
But the tournament structure fosters collaboration and team building, Thompson explained: “it’s not battle bots.”
“You are paired through six rounds with different schools, and you have to get together and strategize with the different schools — you work together with them to score the most points,” Thompson said. “Then they take your top scores, and then they have a final.”
Students can also participate in a coding challenge at the tournament, in which they write codes for their robots to move autonomously.
Thompson is hoping that his students can go to three tournaments along the Front Range this year, plus the tournament that Centennial is hosting on Feb. 19, 2022.
If teams do well enough in tournaments throughout the year, they can qualify for the state competition later this spring. Teams that score well at the state tournament can qualify for the world competition, which will be held in Dallas, Texas in May 2022.
