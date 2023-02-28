Getting the keys to your castle: Homebuyer 101 class aims to demystify the process

First-time homebuyers must clear many hurdles — and starting with basic knowledge can put them ahead.
To help, Housing Resources of Western Colorado is hosting a free “Homebuyer 101” educational session, in English at 5:30 p.m. March 15, and in Spanish at 6:45 p.m., March 16. Both sessions are at MADA, 17 N. Sixth St., and sponsored by Nu-Vista Federal Credit Union, Hispanic Affairs Project, and MADA, with childcare provided.
“Some folks find the process of trying to get on the housing ladder very daunting,” said Sarah Fishering, Community Building and Engagement director at HRWC. “Our hope in providing these classes is that we’ll be able to help demystify the process.”
Housing is at a premium in Montrose, as in the rest of the state. Renters and prospective buyers alike tend to encounter high prices and low inventory.
Ricardo Perez, executive director of Hispanic Affairs Project, said COVID and inflation have hit the whole community and that, for the immigrant community HAP serves, the top issues are economic. Within economic concerns, a significant one is housing.
HAP is trying to provide what information and resources it can to help with that and is pleased to also sponsor the Homebuyer 101 classes.
“We are trying to provide the most we can … related to housing,” Perez said.
“We are very experienced working with Housing Resources because we have a specific program for how to buy a house.”
Perez said several people HAP interacts with actually do have the means to purchase a house, but do not necessarily know where to start, or how to navigate the banking and loan system.
“The No. 1 issue in Montrose is supporting families around the housing issue,” he added.
Fishering said Housing Resources and its partners want to help people understand the process and understand some of the things they need to do to prepare financially for ownership, as well as the benefits of ownership.
“Really, it’s to prepare people for home ownership and to get ready for applying for a mortgage,” she said. “We haven’t had any in-person classes in Montrose for a while. They fell off right around the pandemic and we hadn’t been able to start offering them in Montrose. This felt like a good way to start,” she said.
The Homebuyer 10 1 class includes presentations by Jason Colunga, director of Housing Counseling and Edu cation at Housing resources, as well as by Nu-Vista Credit Union.
“Embarking on the journey to home ownership can seem extremely daunting and confusing,” Colungua said in a press release announcing the sessions. “We aim to break down the process, demystify the terminology used and help community members understand the key steps and financial requirements.”
Homeownership is seen as critical to creating wealth, right along with housing stability, Housing Resources Executive Director Emilee Powell said, also in the news release. “Our vision is that every Western Colorado resident has access to and can thrive in a quality, safe and healthy home. I don’t think we can over-emphasize that thriving in any part of life starts with stable and quality housing.”
Fishing said the educational sessions will cover the whole process of buying a home and how to calculate what is affordable, with consideration of costs in addition to the mortgage, such as taxes and maintenance.
“Just some preparation on the front end, like the impact your credit score can have, can make the process less daunting and get you a better rate on your mortgage,” she said.
“There are quire a few out there would could be moving toward home ownership, who don’t think they have the finances to do so, or the process seems scary.”
In addition to hosting the Homebuyer 101 sessions, Housing Resources of Western Colorado offers ongoing education, and, with regional banks, free and low-cost services to renders, homebuyers and homeowners in 15 counties. Housing Resources also offers home improvement lending and, right now in Mesa County, a sweat-equity housing program.
Fishing said the nonprofit is hopeful of bringing that program to Montrose, as well. Sweat equity programs in general enable homebuyers to reduce costs by contributing labor to the building of their own homes.
Plus, Housing Resources hopes to bring Homebuyer 101 classes to Delta, Fishering added.
For more information about the upcoming sessions, or any of the services Housing Resources provides, call 970-241-2871.