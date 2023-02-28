Getting the keys to your castle: Homebuyer 101 class aims to demystify the process

Housing Resources of Western Colorado, with the Hispanic Affairs Project and MADA, is hosting 'Homebuyer 101' sessions in March to help people navigate the process of purchasing a home. The sessions will be offered in English and Spanish. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

First-time homebuyers must clear many hurdles — and starting with basic knowledge can put them ahead.

To help, Housing Resources of Western Colorado is hosting a free “Homebuyer 101” educational session, in English at 5:30 p.m. March 15, and in Spanish at 6:45 p.m., March 16. Both sessions are at MADA, 17 N. Sixth St., and sponsored by Nu-Vista Federal Credit Union, Hispanic Affairs Project, and MADA, with childcare provided.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?