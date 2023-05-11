With three of the Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s nine board of director seats up for election and the voting period winding down toward a mid-June finish, candidates were busy Wednesday, May 10, introducing themselves to co-op members.
To start the day, the DMEA candidates laid out their respective pitches during The Forum at Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall in Montrose. Later in the day, they also appeared at a League of Women Voters forum at the Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center in Cedaredge.
Kicking off the morning event, current DMEA Board President Kyle Martinez spoke about why the electric co-op is important for the region, touting moves in recent years that shifted the organization out of its contract with Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association — a move that upped the co-op’s renewable energy potential — and also the launch of subsidiary Elevate Fiber, a local internet company aimed at providing fast and reliable internet service for regional communities.
Martinez described DMEA as progressing by “leaps and bounds” in recent years and said that the co-op is succeeding in its mission to provide affordable power to the area.
“I’d stack our wholesale power costs up against just about anybody and say we’re pretty darn competitive,” he said.
The board president also noted the importance of the DMEA election, stressing that board members have a direct effect on the community they serve, as they “make decisions that impact the pocketbooks of people in this community.”
District 6
Eyeing DMEA’s District 6 seat are two candidates: incumbent Damon Lockhart and challenger Mark Youngwirth.
“I’m ready to go to election for my third term,” Lockhart said at the morning forum.
The incumbent board member said he was inspired to serve on the co-op board in an effort to keep rates affordable for members.
“Rates are important to people,” he said. “People work hard for their money and they want to know they’re getting value.”
Lockhart also stressed the importance of bringing Elevate to the community. He recounted how the lack of high-speed access in the region led him to take his daughter to the parking lot of Delta High School in order for the student to complete assignments using the school’s wi-fi.
“I live out in the country. I’m not one of the fortunate ones; I don’t have Elevate at my house,” the candidate said.
Lockhart explained that the service had yet to expand to certain areas, but that continuing to broaden the coverage area was essential to the evolution of the region. He noted that by 2026, 95% of the area should be covered.
“That internet provides equality and fairness to our residents,” he said.
Youngwirth told the forum audience that he considered electric co-ops such as DMEA the “life blood” of rural regions, laying out what he considered the primary responsibilities of such an outfit.
“The important pieces are affordability for the members, dependability — we need to know we can get the power when we need it — and, basically, we need to make sure that we’re doing it in a manner that’s good for the environment and the people overall,” the candidate said.
Highlighting DMEA’s forays into solar and hydro power as strengths of the co-op, Youngwirth said it was also important that focus be placed on ensuring that such operations were conducted in an environmentally and sustainable way, noting that associated issues — such as the recycling of batteries used in these processes — be taken into account.
The District 6 challenger also forecast what he thought DMEA may be exploring in the coming years: “I suspect small nuclear plants will become something in the future.”
District 7
While DMEA’s District 7 seat is up for grabs, its occupant will not be changing — board member Enno Heuscher is running for the position unopposed.
“I’m appreciate you supporting me, given I’m unopposed,” the candidate joked at the morning forum.
Heuscher told the forum audience that he was seeking reelection so that he could continue to move the co-op along its current path of progress.
“I’m running again to continue to utilize all that I’ve learned in the past three years,” he said.
North Region
The third DMEA board of director seat up for election — the co-op’s North Region seat — is being sought by Stacia Cannon, the incumbent, as well as challenger Paul Sweitzer.
“I think we have a really strong and dynamic co-op,” Cannon said, noting board decisions during her nearly four-year tenure. “In that time we’ve made some pretty groundbreaking and important decisions.”
The incumbent spoke about her passion for the local community and how, even prior to getting on the DMEA board, she was actively seeking ways for the community to progress.
“I don’t know if the board was prepared for my level of passion,” Cannon laughed.
Considering the challenges she believes are facing the electric co-op, the incumbent said that DMEA needed to focus on “greater engagement” and “transparency” when it came to connecting with the community.
“There are times when the community is left out and they feel they need more information,” she said.
Such challenges — as well as opportunities, such as continuing to expand Elevate’s reach — are what drives the candidate.
“There’s so many challenges and opportunities that I see,” Cannon said. “And that’s why I love being on this board.”
Sweitzer, meanwhile, stressed his experience working in the finance and corporate insurance sectors, telling the forum audience such skills would prove valuable on the DMEA board.
“I’m an analyst and a numbers guy,” the candidate said.
In particular, Sweitzer said, his work experience “managing risk” would be beneficial: “I think that’s a key thing for a board member to worry about.”
“The only reason I offer to serve on the board,” the candidate summed up, “is to help members continue getting affordable and reliable electricity.”
An election, then a party
Kathy Heavers, who moderated The Forum in Montrose, noted how this DMEA election lacked some elements of drama typically associated with politically-based offices, but stressed that the co-op’s board members ultimately help guide the region’s growth and evolution.
“I know this doesn’t have the glitz and glamour of some of the other elections,” she said, “but it is important.”
Mail-in ballots are being sent to DMEA co-op members this month. The ballots may be mailed in, or members can bring the completed ballots to DMEA’s Montrose office, at 11925 6300 Road, Montrose. (Do not drop ballots into the payment slots outside the building.)
Votes may also be cast on Thursday, June 15, prior to that day’s annual co-op meeting from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Cedaredge High School. The event will include a co-op presentation, as well as a question-and-answer session for members.
In addition to a co-op board business meeting — from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. — this event features a free barbecue dinner provided by Dented Face Brewing, and desserts from Sugar Mama’s Pie. Votes must be cast before the start of the business meeting.
More information about the candidates and district boundaries can be found at dmea.com
Jeremy Morrison is the managing editor of the Montrose Daily Press.