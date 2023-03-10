Geyser launches new water-saving product at MEDC meeting

Geyser Systems' CEO Jonathan Ballesteros launched a new product, the EcoShower, at the Montrose Economic Development Corporation annual meeting on Thursday. (Courtesy LuAnn Tyrrell/Colorado Scenes)

Montrose-based Geyser Systems’ namesake product, the Geyser System, is the top-rated portable shower at REI, allowing users to shower with less than one gallon of water. Now, the company is hoping to recreate the success and help the environment with a new product CEO Jonathan Ballesteros announced at the Montrose Economic Development Corporation’s annual meeting: the Geyser EcoShower.

Ballesteros is on a mission fitting for a company based in Western Colorado: saving every precious drop of water. He believes this generation can be the one to refill Lake Mead, and the water crisis can’t be kicked any further down the road.



