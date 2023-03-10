Geyser launches new water-saving product at MEDC meeting

Montrose-based Geyser Systems’ namesake product, the Geyser System, is the top-rated portable shower at REI, allowing users to shower with less than one gallon of water. Now, the company is hoping to recreate the success and help the environment with a new product CEO Jonathan Ballesteros announced at the Montrose Economic Development Corporation’s annual meeting: the Geyser EcoShower.
Ballesteros is on a mission fitting for a company based in Western Colorado: saving every precious drop of water. He believes this generation can be the one to refill Lake Mead, and the water crisis can’t be kicked any further down the road.
“This is going to define our generation,” he said at the meeting on Thursday, where he was the keynote speaker. “Our children are going to either fight each other for water or they’re going to look at us as the heroes that refilled our lakes and our reservoirs.”
Geyser’s namesake product, which has been exported all over the world, allows users to take an eight-minute hot shower with around a gallon of water by relying on a pump and sponge system and tank that can be plugged into a camping stove. Its new offering, the EcoShower, allows bathers to bring a similar setup into their homes.
The EcoShower is designed to fit ordinary shower heads or wands with a special valve that controls water flow and a hose that connects with biodegradable sponges. The sponges are like loofahs, and users can squeeze the pump inside to generate more water flowing through the sponge as they scrub themselves.
“Every time you use this product you’re saving 15 gallons per shower, and if we imagine the 25 million people relying on Lake Mead using this every day, we’re now talking about 2.6 billion gallons of water saved per week,” Ballesteros said.
He noted the average shower utilizes 17 gallons of water, a number backed up by a national 2016 Water Research Foundation study which cited the average shower length as eight minutes.
Ballesteros launched the new product’s website, geyserecoshower.com, at the meeting, and discussed how moving to Montrose three years ago was the best decision he could make for his company and family.
“I came here with a sense that this is going to be a great place to start a company and grow a family, and three years later, let me tell you, this is the best place,” he said.
Ballesteros launched the Geyser System in 2019 with help from the Gunnison ICELab coworking space and earned a Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit grant from the state. Since Montrose is a part of the Rural Jump-Start program, MEDC Executive Director Sandy Head explained, he was able to switch programs and move to the city.
Now, he touts that the new product is “100% Montrose,” assembled and marketed in the city by a team based right here.
At the meeting, Ballesteros discussed how he works with that team to create “game-changing” results and products, and provided communication tips to other business leaders.
His methods may be considered unorthodox; each year, the Geyser team locks itself inside a room in the Montrose Wellness Center for three days to decide which five values it will focus on that year. Some 2023 priorities include belief in oneself, the team and the mission and, at the leadership level, building up the people around oneself.
According to Ballesteros, communication in the workplace is also vital. He told the MEDC audience that according to the “Geyser Playbook,” he runs his company by, the first step is to simply ask “What happened?” The next is to address the story of what happened, which could include all the thoughts and inner dialogue of the person telling the story. Sometimes, he said, these two things can become one, creating communication issues.
He illustrated the concept by role-playing a not-so-proud moment with a staff member, who was directed to mail a power bank with a lithium battery to a team of staff attending a trade show in Kansas City. Except when Ballesteros checked into his hotel, the power bank was nowhere to be found – it was in San Francisco. The polite version of the story he told himself, the one he took as fact, was: “What the hell?”
Back home, after an unpleasant phone call, Product Manager Ian Anderson told himself a different story that ruined his weekend: “I’m not good enough.”
But those stories weren’t what happened, Ballesteros discovered when he sat down with Anderson at headquarters; the postal service had made a mistake. When the two men talked it out, Ballesteros apologized and Anderson forgave him – and went on to help invent the EcoShower.
Without that kind of compassion, Ballesteros said, Anderson may have left the company instead of helping to create its new product. Imagine, he asked the audience, if more employees and employers could enjoy that level of grace.
