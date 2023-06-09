Geyser launched its festival division earlier this summer at the Overland Expo West, featuring battery-powered shower trailers that are energy and water independent. Photo courtesy Jonathan Ballesteros
Geyser launched its festival division earlier this summer at the Overland Expo West, featuring battery-powered shower trailers that are energy and water independent. Photo courtesy Jonathan Ballesteros
Audrey, head of Geyser's HR (Hairy Resources) Department, has her own seat overseeing the production line. Kylea Henseler- Montrose Daily Press.
Montrose-based Geyser Systems is getting to work on two new divisions which will help customers hose down in an eco-friendly manner both at home and at large events.
The company’s flagship product, the Geyser System, is the top-rated portable shower at REI, allowing users to shower with less than one gallon of water. The new EcoShower will employ similar pump and sponge technology, designed to fit ordinary shower heads or wands with a special valve that controls water flow and a hose that connects with biodegradable sponges.
While CEO Jonathan Ballesteros announced the new product at the Montrose Economic Development Corporation’s annual meeting in March, the first shipments arrived in the shop this week and Geyser employees are busily assembling hundreds of boxes of the new system.
Ballesteros said Geyser launched a second new effort, a special events shower division, just a few weekends ago at the Overland Expo West from May 19-21 in Arizona. This sector of the company provides hot, cost-effective, water-saving showers at events like music festivals and mud runs.
“We showered well over 400 people and saved well over 6,000 gallons of water,” he said of the launch, to which the company brought two six-shower trailers which are fully energy and water independent and run on batteries rather than generators.
Whether customers or the event pay for the showers depend on the details of each individual contract, and Ballesteros said the company will attend more than 5 other events this season and plans to keep adding to the list.
