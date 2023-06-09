Montrose-based Geyser Systems is getting to work on two new divisions which will help customers hose down in an eco-friendly manner both at home and at large events.

The company’s flagship product, the Geyser System, is the top-rated portable shower at REI, allowing users to shower with less than one gallon of water. The new EcoShower will employ similar pump and sponge technology, designed to fit ordinary shower heads or wands with a special valve that controls water flow and a hose that connects with biodegradable sponges.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?