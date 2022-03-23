Geyser Systems has been named a finalist for Innovative Product of the Year in the 2022 Colorado Manufacturing Awards.
The company, which is based in Montrose and was founded by Jonathan Ballesteros, will vie for the award alongside Veil Intimates and ROXBOX containers, both of which are based in Denver.
“We’re feeling really good about being a finalist,” Ballesteros said. “We’re honored and excited to find out who wins on April 7.”
The Geyser System, which is a portable shower that uses less than one gallon of water, is Geyser System’s flagship product.
The product has made waves in the outdoor industry since its inception. Outdoor enthusiast have lauded the product’s efficiency and practicality and countries have taken notice, too.
In 2021, the company secured an exclusive distributor in Australia and announced plans to distribute its product in Mexico City, intended to help the people of Mexico City use just three gallons of water for their practices and routines.
Geyser Systems also relocated into a larger manufacturing facility in Montrose, which allows them to produce products at three times the rate it had before.
“That’s just in the day shift alone,” Ballesteros said of the company’s increased production capabilities.
The company expanded its sales and marketing teams and its human resources manager is also serving as a talent scout.
“We want him to go out and work with local universities and high schools to find and seek the future leaders of our company,” Ballesteros said.
Geyser Systems has added to its team Chris O’Donoghue, who comes with 20 years of experience in the outdoor gear industry.
O’Donoghue has helped highly touted companies such as Eureka and Jetboil amass considerable growth.
“(Chris’) network and experience will grow our business with a channel strategy that keeps our brand strong among our core retailers and customers,” Ballesteros said via text.
The company has also added an associate product manager and currently employs a marketing intern from Montrose High School.
The internship is part of larger efforts from the company to provide experiences and opportunities for the youth in Montrose. Last summer, the company employed 12 student-interns, three of whom returned to work at Geyser Systems during winter break following their first college semester.
The interns received career and college application coaching, Ballesteros said.
The company also announced at the Montrose Economic Development Expo plans for a leadership development program, which is expected to give students an inside look at growing a business from the start-up phase.
Available positions for the program will be available soon and those interested can email josh@geysersystems.com.
“It’s been a winning and important piece of our story,” Ballesteros said of offering student internships. “It’s really awesome to get a chance to give students real world experience and adult experience that helps propel them towards the next step.”
Geyser Systems has other projects and developments in the works that are expected to be announced at a later date, Ballesteros said. Addressing the need to improve water use efficiency and water stressed regions — both part of Geyser Systems’ mission — are among those developments.
“We are looking at solving major water issues not only here in Colorado, but in other parts of our country in a very big way,” Ballesteros said.
A winner among the finalists will be announced on April 7. Montrose has had previous success in the manufacturing awards — Storm King Distilling was named Outstanding Craft Distiller in 2021 and TEI Rock Drills scored wins in 2020 for Industrial/Equipment Manufacturer of the Year and Outstanding Women in Manufacturing, given to CEO and President Sue Frank.
TEI Rock drills was also nominated for Innovative Product of the Year in 2020. Storm King was a finalist for Outstanding Craft Distiller the same year and Mayfly Outdoors earned a nomination in the Advanced Manufacturing and Machining category.
