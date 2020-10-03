Girls on the Run of Western Colorado’s Fall Virtual 5K event is Oct. 7 — 11.
Participation in the Fall Virtual 5K is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of Western Colorado.
The virtual 5K is in lieu of the three in-person 5Ks hosted every fall across Western Colorado.
The cost for the Fall Virtual 5K is $50 for a family of four; $15 for an individual and $10 for a canine.
Enter your canine in our best-dressed dog contest for a chance to win a dog- friendly gift basket from Chow Down.
A finisher’s certificate will be emailed to all registered participants after Oct. 11. To sign up or for more information, visit www.gotrwesterncolorado.org
The 5K is sponsored by Alpine Bank and Chow Down Pet Supplies.
Girls on the Run Western Colorado is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third- through eighth-grade. During the program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.
