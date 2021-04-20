Whether walking, crawling or running, “Girls on the Run” wants young girls to move forward.
Girls on the Run (GOTR) is an after-school program for young girls in third through fifth grade. It also offers a middle school program called “Heart and Soul” tailored for sixth through eighth graders.
GOTR was built to teach girls about life experiences through a variety of physical activities.
“Every girl has a limitless potential and we teach them how to tap into it,” said Marlena Deidrich, director of development and events for GOTR Western Colorado.
The program goes into how to be a good friend, how to deal with conflict, problem solving, goal setting, and self-confidence through exercise.
GOTR of Western Colorado is finishing up their third week of in-person spring programming with 600 girls participating at 41 sites all over Western Colorado.
Once a season comes to an end, GOTR hosts a celebratory 5K run where typically the girls will either sign up to participate in Montrose or Fruita.
Because of COVID, GOTR hasn’t hosted an in-person 5K run since the fall of 2019, but Deidrich said the organization was determined to find a way to provide the event for the girls in a safe environment.
GOTR will be hosting an “on-site” Spring Virtual 5K from May 12-19 to complete a 3.1 mile trek, but the participants won’t be monitored.
The 5K run will be based on a noncompetitive honor system with no timing. The intention is to inspire girls to take charge of their lives without limits or constraints.
“No matter how fast you’re moving in life, whether you’re walking or crawling, we still want you to move forward in life,” said Deidrich.
While the event is open to the public for registration, the run will look a little different this year.
The girls will run with their teams on their school grounds while friends, family and community members can sign up online to run with the girls “in spirit” by mapping out a route during the designated running days.
All proceeds from the Spring Virtual 5K will go to GOTR of Western Colorado.
To participate in the virtual experience, people can go to the GOTR of Western Colorado website and register under one of three different divisions: As a family of four, as an individual or to register a dog to run with them virtually.
“My daughter participates in GOTR, so my son, husband and I can sign up,” Deidrich said, explaining that her family has been participating in the annual 5K tradition since 2015. “We can’t run with her, but we can still run in support.”
Once people finishes their run, they will receive a finisher’s certificate via email after May 19.
The cost for the Spring Virtual 5K is $50 for a family of four; $15 for an individual and $10 for a canine.
For more information visit www.gotrwesterncolorado.org
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.