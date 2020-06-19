Developers of Camp V got the go-ahead Wednesday to expand their venture for “glamping” and other forms of camping at the old Vancorum site on the West End.
Camp V, LLC last year received a special use permit allowing it to offer “glamour camping” (glamping) tents, van camping and nightly rental of an Airstream trailer. The original venture would have developed a 22-acre campground/RV park north of Colorado 141 on the south and the San Miguel River on the north.
Since that time, business partners Natalie Binder, Jodie Wright and Bruce Wright realized that, in order to make the venture feasible with necessary improvements, all of the property needed developed to some degree. They updated their plan and sought a new special use permit, which Montrose County commissioners granted Wednesday.
As part of the project, which is to occur in phases, “Camp V II” will include facilities for campers, tents, restrooms, recreation and an office.
Commissioners took note of the plans to refurbish14 historic cabins from the 1940s, which once housed the engineers for Vanadium Corp., when the West End bustled with vanadium and uranium mining activity.
“Snob Hill,” is how Binder fondly remembered the cabins on Wednesday. Because her father once lived in one of them, she said she feels a “personal responsibility” to restore the structures. The exterior of the buildings will be preserved, although the interiors are being completely renovated.
Camp V’s new special use application states the historic cabins will complement the camping and art being incorporated into the venture and help offer “diverse experience and price point.”
The cabins are located in the middle parcel of the property, and would also include 18 glamping or double campsites; 12 furnished Airstreams connected to septic and water; 15 RV spaces with hook-ups, the shower/restroom that serves the entire camp, remodeled bus serving as lounge or art gallery, art and sculpture gardens, a check-in area and storage.
Plans also include restoring the old baseball field Vanadium Corp. built, and showing movies there, Binder said.
The second phase of development is to take place on the lower parcel and include 23 double campsites and four single campsites, plus three tensile tents (a tent-hammock combo). The lower parcel also provides river access. Fencing or other barrier would be installed on the north side to limit access to adjacent property and, when the “fun island area” on the west side of the river is developed, restroom facilities will be provided.
The upper parcel would be developed in phase three for tiny homes or cabins, event structure and 20 double campsites.
Phase four is “HookUp Town,” with 15 full hookup RV spaces.
All infrastructure will be built to code and a commercial building (store or restaurant) would be open to the general public.
At full build-out and capacity, the property could host about 410 guests and staffers. The applicants reiterated points from last year concerning the potential for positive economic impact on the West End, saying their plans will add to outdoor recreation and tourism.
“Our mission is to build a collective glamping resort that incorporates history, art, architecture, design, outdoor recreation and unique sleeping spaces to bring together rural communities and inspire solutions,” the application states.
Montrose County Planning staff recommended approval, with conditions including: smoke detectors in structures over which the applicant has control; pre-opening site inspection; access to bathroom facilities from remote camping areas; downward-directed lighting and an access permit from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Another issue that cropped up involves EE 26 Road, which runs through the property. Land Use Director Steve White said the county engineer, Keith Laube, was concerned about east-side access, because entry is at an extreme angle, on the side of a hill.
The applicants have been working with the county on that, White said, but they would need an access permit from the county as well as CDOT. It is possible the east entrance would be one-way only, White also said.
In response to questions from Commissioner Sue Hansen, Binder said those engaged in primitive camping on the north side of the property would not have much need to travel to other parcels, but if they did, they would have to drive.
The application again found favor with commissioners, who approved it unanimously.
“I love this project. I think it’s very creative and very cool,” Hansen said.
“Thank you for investing your time and dollars into refurbishing these old cabins, because I remember them, too,” Commissioner Roger Rash said.
“ … I think it (the West End) is a hidden gem. I think people are going to flock over there,” he added, after highlighting the Rimrocker Trail and previous plans at the Hopkins Field airport that were temporarily derailed because of COVID-19.
Commissioners on Wednesday also considered an application for a revised special use permit that would allow the Lock Stock and Barrel wedding and event business in Olathe to add one RV space and one glamping tent.
White told commissioners the applicants, who were not at the hearing, do not intend to erect a large-scale glamping tent that could hold several people. Accordingly, he did not think it would be a problem for the county to specifically limit the number of overnight guests at that proposed camping site.
After hearing this, and hearing from neighboring property owners, the commissioners decided to continue the public hearing until July 1. The continuance is to give the planning commission time to seek clarity about such issues as the proposed tent limit, fire hazards and, possibly, canal fencing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.