The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Gunnison Ranger District has begun work on a travel management project to decommission illegal, user-created roads and trails in the vicinity of Taylor Park.
The targeted illegal, user-created routes have existed for some time, causing considerable resource damage, leading to the erosion of hillsides, watershed contamination and the degradation of wildlife and aquatic habitats.
Additionally, illegal, user-created routes do not receive regular maintenance causing public safety concerns, while increasing the need for unplanned resource impact repair.
“The intent of this notice is to inform the public in advance, so riders understand the underlying rationale and are not surprised when these illegal, though longstanding, routes are decommissioned,” said Gunnison District Ranger Matt McCombs, in a news release.
The project was planned and will be executed in accordance with the 2010 Gunnison National Forest Travel Management Plan and the work is anticipated to last through September. Work crews will also be performing maintenance and water drainage improvements to legal routes within both project areas.
For information on the project please contact the Gunnison Ranger District at 970-641-0471, or visit www.fs.usda.gov/gmug.
