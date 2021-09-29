Daris Matos first became interested in STEM while she was attending high school because she enjoyed the quick pace and developing problem solving skills, so she decided to keep studying science, technology engineering and math in college.
After over 17 years of working in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, Matos will receive a Technology Rising Star award at the Women of Color Virtual STEM Conference in early October.
After graduating college, Matos started working with the US Forest Service in North Carolina. She also worked in forests in Florida and Georgia before she moved to Colorado.
“All those different sites are all forests, but they are so different,” Matos said.
From the contrasting forest environments, Matos learned more about forest managing tactics in different areas.
“All those experiences have taught me something different and something new that I carry through everything,” Matos said.
As an assistant forest engineer in the GMUG National Forests, Matos helps manage infrastructure in the forest. One of the biggest challenges is balancing the task of properly managing the land and serving the public, but Matos said that she and her team always strive to find a middle point.
Her favorite part of her job is spending time out in the field among the forest, especially when the leaves are changing. Matos said that she gets to spend more time outside in the summer when the weather is warmer to collect data, then she spends more time in the winter months inside the office analyzing observations from the summer.
She appreciates the scenic vistas of this part of the Western Slope featuring large mountains and a variety of trees — her favorite spot for enjoying changing leaves is near the Silverjack Reservoir.
“I like to go to the campgrounds and then just walk around some of the trails,” Matos said.
Matos felt humbled and surprised when she first heard about the award she was granted.
“I couldn’t believe it — I wasn’t expecting it,” Matos recalled. “I’m very honored and speechless.”
GMUG Forest Supervisor Chad Stewart lauded Matos’ efforts and expressed excitement that she is being honored for her efforts.
“It is a great honor for Daris to receive this recognition,” Stewart said in a press release. “Her hard work has improved the health of our forests and this award highlights her passion for engineering and her strong desire to be a role model for young women everywhere.”
Matos encouraged other young women — interested in all career paths — to persevere despite any hindrances.
“Don’t stop, keep going and follow your dreams,” Matos said. “The sky is the limit.”
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.