Pat Owens, forest assistant fire management officer for the Collbran Job Corps of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and GunnisonNational Forests, has been awarded the 2018 Job Corps AFMO National Award.
The peer-nominated award recognizes Owens’ exemplary work with Collbran’s wildfire program, camp crew and dispatch academy during the 2018 fire season. Owens’ wildland fire crew, the Buzzard Creek crew, went on five, 14-day assignments, logging more than 18,900 hours of work between April and September. Throughout the year Buzzard Creek supported the GMUG as smaller fire modules of four to eight personnel were strategically positioned anticipating initial response to emerging wildfire events. More than 23 percent of the Job Corps student body participated in the fire program with 45 students training as firefighters and completing 93 fire assignments. Overall, the Collbran program contributed to the Regional and National efforts for fire suppression, logistical support and dispatch with 179 students involved with the program.
“Pat’s professionalism and dedication to work with the JCCC students, JCCC staff, partners and Forest Zone FMOs is a credit to the US Forest Service, the Rocky Mountain Region and the GMUG National Forests” said GMUG Fire Management Officer CorDell Taylor in a provided statement.
