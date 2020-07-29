The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Gunnison Ranger District will be conducting hazard tree removal operations along U.S. 50, between mile markers 191 and 200.
The project is projected to begin Aug. 3 and to last through Aug. 24.
The main objective of this project will be to mitigate known tree hazards and increase safety along U.S. 50. The trees targeted for removal are dead or dying and pose significant risk to passing motorists.
The GMUG has retained the services of a professional sawyer crew to conduct felling of the targeted trees. Felled trees will be stripped and scattered, or piled, within the project area — approximately 150 feet on either side of the highway.
A Colorado Department of Transportation approved traffic control plan will be implemented for safety reasons. All project work that will require traffic stops will be conducted on weekdays and limited to 15 minutes.
For information on the project, contact the Gunnison Ranger District at 970-641-0471, visit www.fs.usda.gov/gmug.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.