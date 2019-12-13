Make an ornament, make a difference
Come to Amazing Glaze Friday night from 5:30 - 8 p.m. to make ornaments in memory of loved ones — and help raise funds for the Martine Luna Memorial Scholarship at the same time, during Ornaments for Angels. Gather at 209 E. Main St. and, for a minimum donation of $12, select an ornament to paint and create.
Santa Paws is coming to town!
Has your dog been a good boy? Has your cat — er, been a cat? Get a pic of your pet with Jolly Old St. Nicholas during Santa Paws, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, at Chow Down Pet Supplies, 202 E. Main St. The business, with the kind help of a professional photographer, offers pet pictures with Santa for $20, which benefits the Montrose Animal Protection Agency’s low-cost spay and neuter program. Please bring pets on leashes and transport cats in carriers for their safety. Humans who want a picture with Santa can head over to Santa’s Cabin for a city-sponsored opportunity at 514 S. First. St., from 4-6 p.m. (Santa’s Cabin pictures are free, but are not for pets.)
Season’s lights shine bright
Wander through magical scenes at the Montrose Botanic Gardens’ Garden of Lights display, starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Specially created lighted displays greet young and old, who can meander down lighted paths and through a tunnel of light. Walking not your thing? Try a horse-drawn wagon ride. Live music serenades guests, who can also enjoy hot drinks, holiday stories and see Santa. Admission is free for kids under 4; $3 for ages 5 - 18 and $5 for adults. A family of four (up to two adults) can get in for $12. The gardens are adjacent to the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Over 60 volunteers have put in hundreds of hours stringing lights, and checking bulbs. Linda Bentley, a garden member, worked with area high school kids four years ago to make authentic echinacea, or cone flowers that are beautifully lit for the holiday.
Reindeer time!
There won’t be eight, and they won’t be tiny, but they’ll be real — Murdoch’s will have live reindeer at the store, 2151 S. Townsend Ave., from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday. Bring a camera and capture the moment. You can also drop Santa a letter.
Get musical
Sunday is the day to hear the sounds of Christmas. From 3 - 5 p.m., the Montrose Community Band plays a free concert at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive.
At 5 p.m., head on over to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 1521 Hillcrest Drive, for a free concert celebrating the Savior’s birth, “O Holy Night.”
