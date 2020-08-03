God's purpose is still forthcoming

Time is something that you and I understand in the present, the past, and the future. We measure it in seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, (etc.) We imagine traversing time’s natural flow in fiction, and as we hold our offspring, we wish we could slow that flow down. In my opening quotation from the book of Psalms, we see God’s perspective on the subject and song lyrics as our earthly understanding of the subject. My point being, we do not understand time the way God understands time.
In the book of Revelation, the Apostle John sees a scroll with seven seals (5:1) and with the opening of each seal an event is described. Here you can see chapter 6:9-10
When the Lamb broke the fifth seal, I saw underneath the altar the souls of those who had been slain because of the word of God, and because of the testimony which they had maintained; and they cried out with a loud voice, saying, “How long, O Lord, holy and true, will You refrain from judging and avenging our blood on those who dwell on the earth?”
After the seal is broken, our attention is drawn to the altar in this heavenly vision and underneath this altar are the souls of people that were slain because of the word of God and their testimony. Martyrdom is not a major theme of the Old Testament. Nor was martyrdom a major theme of Judaism until the second-temple period. The Seleucid dynasty controlled the Levant from the early 4th c. to the middle of the 1st c. BC. One of its rulers, Antiochus IV Epiphanes, outlawed Judaism and its practices, and that led to the Maccabean Revolt in the middle of the 2nd c. BC and the rise of martyrdom for one’s faith.
During the reign of Herod the Great, he executed Jews that had pulled down the golden eagle he erected over the great gate of the temple. They saw it as forbidden by the Mosaic law (Josephus, Antiquities, 17:6:151) and were willing to die for it. Also, there was the torture of Christians under Nero in sadistic manners (Tacitus, Annals, 15:44:2-8) because of their testimony that Jesus is Lord [ergo. Caesar is not]. So the people of God throughout the centuries and millennia have been unjustly and inhumanly put to death by kings and rulers, and here their souls cry out, in which I say, “How long God until you judge those people and avenge us?”
These are not the only people of God who have ever cried this same cry. You can find these words from David’s pen in Psalm 6, when his body and soul were in trouble (v. 2-3 ESV). Again, he called this out in what sounds like a Dark Night of the Soul in Psalm 13:1-2. Centuries later, the prophet Habakkuk called out to God when he looked around Judah and saw only violence and ungodliness (1:2).
Therefore, I do not think it is wrong for these people of God in Revelation 6 to ask, nor do I think it’s wrong for you or me to ask it today. However, look at the answer these souls were given. “… they were told that they should rest for a little while longer, until the number of their fellow servants and their brethren who were to be killed even as they had been, would be completed also” (6:11 NASB). In other words, not yet. You need to wait until the murder of more of the people of God.
Probably not the answer they were hoping for, and something that you and I should consider if we are going to ask God a similar question. The book of the Revelation stresses that humans only understand a part of what is going on in the universe. At the same time, it also emphasizes that God is in control, even when the people of God experience the horror of terror, wars, famines, plagues, and death (6:1-8).
There is real comfort in that, and I hope to communicate that from my read of the Revelation. Not in a stoic way, suffering is suffering, and there is no benefit in denying it. Not in an escapist way. As I stated above, the people of God have suffered throughout the ages, it is very egocentric to think we’ll get a pass. No, there is comfort in knowing that even when we don’t understand all things, God’s purpose is still forthcoming.
